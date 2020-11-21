From the Pulpit, Nov. 21

‘Thanks’ for giving

I give thanks to my God always on your account for the grace of God bestowed on you in Christ Jesus, that in him you were enriched in every way, with all discourse and all knowledge, as the testimony to Christ was confirmed among you, so that you are not lacking in any spiritual gift as you wait for the revelation of our Lord Jesus Christ.

— 1 Corinthians 1:4-7

This coming Thursday we will celebrate Thanksgiving. For most of us, it will probably look a little — or a lot — different from years past. Many will be staying home instead of traveling, some will forgo the Thanksgiving tradition of “Black Friday” shopping, and even more will find themselves in a very different situation because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in new cases. Lately, as I reflected on this new reality, I have found comfort in the Scripture above from 1 Corinthians. It has allowed me to take a deeper look at what I am most thankful for, in whom I receive grace and blessings.