From the pulpit, Nov. 28

There is an unshakable hope in the Christmas season

Many just celebrated a very different Thanksgiving (e.g. smaller gatherings, less travel, etc.) Now our thoughts turn to Christmas. This year, potentially joyful holidays have been overshadowed by the constricting tentacles of the pandemic, striking fear, discouragement and uncertainty into our hearts. In a “normal” year, holidays can be very difficult for many who have experienced loss. In this COVID Christmas season, will losses mute our celebrations or even become grim, anxiety-producing, hope-strangling reminders of a lurking health danger?

Hope seems to be in short supply in 2020. Life milestones like graduations, weddings, and funerals, have been pushed back, severely modified, or cancelled entirely. Sporting events, school musicals, concerts, and vacations have been lost to some degree or postponed indefinitely. Disappointment has been a constant companion in this year of the pandemic. So many things we’ve hoped will bring us happiness have failed to deliver, and it takes a toll on us.

Now the anticipation of Christmas as “the most wonderful time of the year” is replaced with a looming sense of loss. Tradition and seasonal joyfulness are being swallowed up by the virus threat. Will this be yet another blow to hope as we trudge to the end of 2020?