From the pulpit, Nov. 28

There is an unshakable hope in the Christmas season
Many just celebrated a very different Thanksgiving (e.g. smaller gatherings, less travel, etc.) Now our thoughts turn to Christmas. This year, potentially joyful holidays have been overshadowed by the constricting tentacles of the pandemic, striking fear, discouragement and uncertainty into our hearts. In a “normal” year, holidays can be very difficult for many who have experienced loss. In this COVID Christmas season, will losses mute our celebrations or even become grim, anxiety-producing, hope-strangling reminders of a lurking health danger?
Hope seems to be in short supply in 2020. Life milestones like graduations, weddings, and funerals, have been pushed back, severely modified, or cancelled entirely. Sporting events, school musicals, concerts, and vacations have been lost to some degree or postponed indefinitely. Disappointment has been a constant companion in this year of the pandemic. So many things we’ve hoped will bring us happiness have failed to deliver, and it takes a toll on us.
Now the anticipation of Christmas as “the most wonderful time of the year” is replaced with a looming sense of loss. Tradition and seasonal joyfulness are being swallowed up by the virus threat. Will this be yet another blow to hope as we trudge to the end of 2020?
Every year we do well to remember the first Christmas, but perhaps particularly this year. The reality that Jesus, God in the flesh, left the glories of heaven to enter our broken world, becomes a cool drink to our hope-parched throats. God so wanted to dwell with us that he sent his only son, Jesus, to live perfectly among us and then selflessly die at the hands of us to pay the penalty we deserved. The extent to which God went to reconnect with us as sinful humans is startling and amazingly beautiful. The hope that this love produces is rock-solid — unshakable.
In a familiar Christmas song, we sing, “Joy to the world, the Lord has come. Let earth receive her King. Let every heart prepare him room...” Are we preparing room for him in our hearts this Christmas season? We can if, amid numerous disappointments, we remember the hopefulness in Jesus’ birth — clear evidence of a God who so desired to live with us that he made it possible by his own humiliation.
In the closing chapters of the Bible, we hear of a coming day when our hope will be fully realized — a day when sin is destroyed and God and humans once again dwell together in perfection! “I heard a loud shout from the throne, saying, “Look, God’s home is now among his people! He will live with them, and they will be his people. God himself will be with them. He will wipe every tear from their eyes, and there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain. All these things are gone forever.” (Revelation 21:3-4)
When Jesus was born — God became fully human — and this unshakable hope was ushered in. All gloom is dispelled as we grasp the miracle that now and forevermore God will dwell with those who receive Jesus as King.
Pastor John Stone
North Platte Berean Church
