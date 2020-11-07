From the pulpit, Nov. 7

The ride of 2020 is almost over, but just like a drama — we don’t get to experience the tension and conflict until toward the end. For us, this year has been full of pandemic, forest fires, murder hornets, explosions, floods, riots, toilet-paper run-outs, conspiracies and now elections. I am writing this on Wednesday, and at this moment in time America is still waiting to hear who the new leader of the United States may be.

You ask anyone in conversation about what they think of this political climate and you will get a sense of what is moving in the hearts of the American people. I asked this question to a few of my close friends and each one gave an interesting answer. They varied from which candidate they will vote for and why all the way to the wearied answers of “I can’t wait until this is all over …” — and to a degree I agree with that comment. 2020 has been a weary year, and to top it all off we are now waiting with anticipation (along with stress and worry) who the next leader is.

Hopefully by the time you read this, we know who the president-elect is, but as I write this I am reminded of 1 Corinthians, chapter one. Paul is writing a letter to the church of Corinth addressing the division that is taking place. The first thing he addresses is the factions within the church all claiming to follow a different apostle and using that platform as an argument as to why they are “more Christian.” Paul, in his blatant fashion, writes a strongly worded letter reminding them once again why they are Christians in the first place. He states that he along with the other apostles are merely men preaching the gospel. Paul, Apollos and Peter were not crucified for their sake and no one in the church was baptized in any other name than the name of Jesus. If they were to do any of this, “the cross would be emptied of its power” (1 Corinthians 1:17). He finishes this letter saying “And because of Him you are in Christ Jesus, who came to us wisdom from God, righteousness and sanctification and redemption, so that as it is written, ‘let the one who boasts, boasts in the Lord.’”