From the pulpit, Oct. 10

Where’s the peace?

Another week with another set of stresses. If 2020 could be defined by one word, I would use the word “stressful.” Just the year itself has had its issues with the pandemic, election season, forest fires ... should I keep going? And if that wasn’t enough, there were personal stresses as well. For an example, my little one thought it would be a good idea to wash the flat screen with a spray cleaner. In her defense, it did get it clean and clear all the smudges — but now the screen is broken. Stress.

Stress is everywhere, and if there is another word that I think we need, it’s the word “peace.” I could use some peace in my life. Here is the thing about peace, though: We think of peace as the absence of stress in our life, but that’s never going to happen — because as soon as this week’s stresses are gone, there is already another set of stresses waiting for us next week.

So what is peace? Rather than being an absence of stress in our life, I would say peace is the presence of Jesus in the midst of our stresses. In fact, one of God’s names is Jehovah-Shalom, meaning “The Lord Is Peace.” We see this name of God in Judges 6, where He is going to use an ordinary man in a great way.