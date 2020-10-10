From the pulpit, Oct. 10

Where’s the peace?
Another week with another set of stresses. If 2020 could be defined by one word, I would use the word “stressful.” Just the year itself has had its issues with the pandemic, election season, forest fires ... should I keep going? And if that wasn’t enough, there were personal stresses as well. For an example, my little one thought it would be a good idea to wash the flat screen with a spray cleaner. In her defense, it did get it clean and clear all the smudges — but now the screen is broken. Stress.
Stress is everywhere, and if there is another word that I think we need, it’s the word “peace.” I could use some peace in my life. Here is the thing about peace, though: We think of peace as the absence of stress in our life, but that’s never going to happen — because as soon as this week’s stresses are gone, there is already another set of stresses waiting for us next week.
So what is peace? Rather than being an absence of stress in our life, I would say peace is the presence of Jesus in the midst of our stresses. In fact, one of God’s names is Jehovah-Shalom, meaning “The Lord Is Peace.” We see this name of God in Judges 6, where He is going to use an ordinary man in a great way.
At this time, Israel was experiencing nothing but stress. They were living under oppression of the Midianites, who constantly ransacked them, destroyed their crops and tormented the people of Israel day and night. Finally, Israel cried out for God to intervene and He did. An angel approached a man named Gideon and told him that God was going to use him to deliver Israel out of the hands of Midian. Of course Gideon was afraid and couldn’t understand why God would use him; after all, he was a part of the weakest clan in Israel. But God reassured that He would be with Gideon through all of it. As a response, Gideon built an altar and named it Yahweh-Shalom: The Lord is Peace.
What I love about this is that Gideon declared the peace of the Lord when in fact his circumstances did not reflect peace. Israel was still being tormented by Midian, and he still had to go through the process of developing an army and fighting the battles. So how could he say “The Lord is Peace”? Maybe it was the fact that God reassured him and told him that His presence would be with him through it all. Maybe because he knew he had the presence of God during these stressful times.
Stress will always be there; it’s a part of this world that we live in. So rather than waiting for the day that does not have stress in order to experience peace, maybe we can be encouraged like Gideon, knowing that we have the peace of God in the middle of stressful times. I have learned that the peace of God may not remove our problems in this life, but the peace of God helps us walk through them. If there is anything that could bring a little peace in our lives, may it be this. The Lord is Peace and He is with us in the midst of the stress. The stress may never go, but the peace of God will strengthen and encourage us through it all, just as it did with Gideon.
Pastor Vaughn Fahrenbruck
The Rock Church
North Platte
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!