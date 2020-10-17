From the pulpit, Oct. 17

Life and death

“There is an appointed time for everything, and a time for every affair under the heavens. A time to give birth, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to uproot the plant.”

— Ecclesiastes 3:1-2

Every year when the leaves begin to fall, I think of this passage from the Book of Ecclesiastes and how it reminds us all of the value of times and seasons. In every time, there is life and death. We usually praise the life and mourn the death. However, in these seasons we can reflect on God’s goodness to us, how providential His care is in all times. Thankfulness and gratitude should be natural for us, should flow from our hearts. Maybe even in the midst of turmoil and chaos in the next few weeks leading up to elections, we can find the reason to have a heart and mind that give praise and thanks to God with us, here and now.