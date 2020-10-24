From the pulpit, Oct. 24

Oh, the beauty of Jesus Christ, who fulfills both of these prophetic words perfectly. Jesus, David’s most prominent descendant, experienced violent death at the hands of evil men, which affirmed the prophetic word that the sword would not depart from David’s house. In fact, the height of the sword’s vengeance would fall on Jesus Christ. Even as God spoke, through Nathan, that the sword would never depart from David’s house, He must have had an eye to the one descendant of David — His own Son — who would violently die at the hands of evil men.

And it was by that violent death that the Father, through His son Jesus Christ, accomplished peace for all of us who have believed in Jesus, received the Holy Spirit, and been adopted into God’s family. We have peace first with God and then with people. And this peace is enduring — forever. And all because of the violent death of Jesus Christ.

In Jesus, the seeming contradiction of the sword enduring in a house and peace reigning forevermore can be reconciled. He accomplished both, and now lives to intercede for us. Praise be to Jesus both now and forevermore!