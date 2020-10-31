From the pulpit, Oct. 31

Look for the Lord in the direction of your life

“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.”

— Psalm 119:105 (English Standard Version)

Today, I would like for us to consider the value of the Word of God concerning the area of direction for our lives. God wants to lead us as we follow Him as Psalm 23:1 says, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want” (English Standard Version). How does God’s Word, the Bible, give direction for our lives?

Fall is here, and the camping season is over. Maybe you remember stories from your camping trips with your family. I remember when our children were young, how we went camping as a family. One particular evening, it was dark, and it was time to go to sleep. However, before that, we all needed to head to the restroom. There was a small path that we had to follow, leading us through some trees. I had a large flashlight so that we could see. I recall holding the flashlight up high, and the light beam fanned out broadly so that we could all see the path ahead. Then, I shone the light down low to our feet so we could walk confidently on the trail just before us. I kept the light high, then low, high and then low again.