From the pulpit, Oct. 31

Look for the Lord in the direction of your life
“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.”
— Psalm 119:105 (English Standard Version)
Today, I would like for us to consider the value of the Word of God concerning the area of direction for our lives. God wants to lead us as we follow Him as Psalm 23:1 says, “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want” (English Standard Version). How does God’s Word, the Bible, give direction for our lives?
Fall is here, and the camping season is over. Maybe you remember stories from your camping trips with your family. I remember when our children were young, how we went camping as a family. One particular evening, it was dark, and it was time to go to sleep. However, before that, we all needed to head to the restroom. There was a small path that we had to follow, leading us through some trees. I had a large flashlight so that we could see. I recall holding the flashlight up high, and the light beam fanned out broadly so that we could all see the path ahead. Then, I shone the light down low to our feet so we could walk confidently on the trail just before us. I kept the light high, then low, high and then low again.
As I did that, I remembered Psalm 119:11, which talks about God’s Word being a lamp to my feet and a light to my path. Here, the Bible speaks of having two different perspectives for the direction of our lives. As a lamp to our feet, the Bible can guide the steps we take, that is, the details of our lives. As a light to our path, the Bible can provide direction for a general pathway we may be considering.
Once I was making a big decision for my life’s direction, I went to the Bible, asked God for guidance and began to read. I went to the Psalms. The Lord led me to a passage that explained that He would help me. Then he affirmed to my heart that He would do what I was asking as that is the type of help He gives. I knew then that I should move ahead with my decision, and it was exciting to see God do what He said He would.
I encourage you to look to the Lord for direction in your life. Ask Him to give guidance and go to the Bible, His Word. Then, listen to hear what He says there. You can move confidently in the pathway that He leads.
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church
