From the pulpit: Prayer is no last resort

Prayer: No Last Resort
I have often heard the expression, “There’s nothing left to do but pray.” In a world consumed by violent military coups, a global pandemic and social unrest, is there nothing left to do but pray, or is it that we need to embrace the wondrous opportunity to pray?
Prayer in its basic definition is communion with God taking the form of invitation, thanksgiving, adoration, confession or intercession. When I hear that phrase “nothing left to do but pray,” I hear it in this context: “Well, I’ve tried everything that I know to do. I guess I need to cue God in on what’s happening, so maybe He can do something to help.”
There are some deep fallacies in this understanding of prayer. I love Philippians 4:6-7: “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus” (New Living Translation).
Prayer is our weapon in our chaotic world. It is not a last resort when we can’t fix the problem. This misconception can be prevalent in health care. It is easy to offer prayer as a final option when all other interventions have failed to bring the desired outcome, but prayer is often the intervention that was needed in the beginning to work in conjunction with the medical ones. Prayer should be the underlying intervention when others are being tried. Prayer can deliver a positive outcome of complete healing and peace, whether in this life or our ultimate healing in heaven. Prayer is the beginning and the ending of adversarial struggles.
The peace which Paul wrote about is not a cessation of hostilities, but a lifestyle in the midst of strife. We are compelled not to worry or be anxious about the things that happen, but to pray and trust God that He understands. I know that it is difficult when we watch the news of the suffering experienced in Afghanistan or the Gulf Coast in the aftermath of Ida, but a large part of prayer is listening.
We want a miracle. We want to see things happening because we are action-oriented, getting frustrated because we want solutions. Jesus calls us to stop trying to fix problems and listen. Peace does not come without listening to His voice in the storm.
One afternoon, a nurse asked me to visit one of our patients. This happens every day and usually many times during an average day. When I inquired about any particular issues, the nurse laughed and told me that I would understand when I arrived.
Intrigued, I looked up the basic circumstances before I entered the room. The gentleman was from another state and had been admitted because he was confused with dementia. I knocked and saw two nurses who were reviewing his chart. “Charlie” (not his real name), was sitting on the side of his bed eating his lunch.
When I pulled up a stool to sit across from him, I introduced myself. Charlie smiled broadly and said, “Chaplain, I’ve been waiting for you.” (I had never met him before.) He continued, “I remembered something today!”
I gently asked what he remembered. He smiled, took a deep breath and said proudly, “Give thanks in everything!”
Here was a man who admitted to me that he still did not remember who he was or where he was from, but he cried with tears of joy as he told me that he had begun to give thanks for his nurse, his room and his food. He was glowing, or maybe I should say the glory of God was shining in his face, lighting up the room brighter than even the sunlight streaming through the window.
I had never felt the presence of the Holy Spirit as powerfully in a hospital room as I experienced that afternoon. It was a true theophany, an appearance of God. A man, who hours before had been given a sitter so that he would not harm himself, was never assigned one again during his time with us, because he was at peace.
God had not healed his physical disease, but Charlie cried out to God and gave thanks. Charlie listened to God. Charlie was given peace in his soul. Peace beyond our human comprehension. Where many of us would have asked for restored memory and cleared confusion, Charlie was at peace. His prayer had been answered.
Prayer is never intended to be our last resort when all else fails. It is our beginning point, especially when bad news surrounds us. His peace will guard our hearts and minds as we listen and commune in His presence, because we are abiding in Jesus Christ alone.