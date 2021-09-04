From the pulpit: Prayer is no last resort

Prayer: No Last Resort

I have often heard the expression, “There’s nothing left to do but pray.” In a world consumed by violent military coups, a global pandemic and social unrest, is there nothing left to do but pray, or is it that we need to embrace the wondrous opportunity to pray?

Prayer in its basic definition is communion with God taking the form of invitation, thanksgiving, adoration, confession or intercession. When I hear that phrase “nothing left to do but pray,” I hear it in this context: “Well, I’ve tried everything that I know to do. I guess I need to cue God in on what’s happening, so maybe He can do something to help.”

There are some deep fallacies in this understanding of prayer. I love Philippians 4:6-7: “Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus” (New Living Translation).