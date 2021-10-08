From the pulpit: Pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins!

Have you ever seen so many pumpkins? I have noticed lately that everywhere I look I see pumpkins. Pumpkins in markets and grocery stores, pumpkins on tabletops as décor, pumpkins on doorsteps and pumpkin spice coffee in every drive-thru. With all of the pumpkins I am seeing, I wondered the other day if there had ever been a “Christian” pumpkin story or explanation. I asked a few people, including my secretary, who loves Halloween, and we found this little saying:

Now that is pretty neat! I had never heard of such a thing, but it fits so well in our understanding of the love of God, shown to us in Jesus. We are more like pumpkins than we ever thought! We let the stuff other people say hurt us and even let it cause us to sin, or make us dirty. We need to be washed off and made new in the mercy of God. God not only scoops the “yucky stuff” out, but He completely takes all sin away from us, wiped clean by the Blood of Jesus. Then there is the part about seeds of doubt and hate and greed. How easy it is to let these seeds take root in our lives and our conversations. I really like the part about the smiling face and the light that He places in us; this is a direct correlation to the Holy Spirit.