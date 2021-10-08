From the pulpit: Pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins!

Pumpkins pumpkins pumpkins!
Have you ever seen so many pumpkins? I have noticed lately that everywhere I look I see pumpkins. Pumpkins in markets and grocery stores, pumpkins on tabletops as décor, pumpkins on doorsteps and pumpkin spice coffee in every drive-thru. With all of the pumpkins I am seeing, I wondered the other day if there had ever been a “Christian” pumpkin story or explanation. I asked a few people, including my secretary, who loves Halloween, and we found this little saying:
“God picks you from the patch, brings you in, and washes all the dirt off you may have gotten from the other pumpkins. Then he cuts the top off and scoops out all the yucky stuff.
“He removes the seeds of doubt, hate, greed, etc. Then He carves you a new smiling face and puts His light inside of you to shine for all the world to see.” — Unknown author
Now that is pretty neat! I had never heard of such a thing, but it fits so well in our understanding of the love of God, shown to us in Jesus. We are more like pumpkins than we ever thought! We let the stuff other people say hurt us and even let it cause us to sin, or make us dirty. We need to be washed off and made new in the mercy of God. God not only scoops the “yucky stuff” out, but He completely takes all sin away from us, wiped clean by the Blood of Jesus. Then there is the part about seeds of doubt and hate and greed. How easy it is to let these seeds take root in our lives and our conversations. I really like the part about the smiling face and the light that He places in us; this is a direct correlation to the Holy Spirit.
However, the most amazing thing in all of this is the fact that while we might be “like” pumpkins, we are so much more than pumpkins! We are children of God, brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus, and co-heirs to the Kingdom of Heaven. We are loved and cherished, given dignity and likeness to God that only humans can enjoy. The next time you think about pumpkins or see a line of them on a porch, remind yourself that you might be a little like those pumpkins, but that you are so much more. And then, don’t be afraid to ask Jesus to show you how much He loves you, as He stretches His arms wide open on the cross to remind you.
The Rev. Joshua Brown
St. Patrick Catholic Church
North Platte