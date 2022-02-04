From the pulpit: Putting love into action

Love is serving. A way to love others is to help them. Serving puts love in action. Love not demonstrated somehow may not be love.
Love pushes to reach out. When love is in the heart, one seeks to act on that love. The same is true with God.
1 John 4:8 says “God is love” (English Standard Version). Since love is a part of God’s character, He acted in our favor, and His action was of extraordinary measure. The little word “so” in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world …” speaks of the degree, intensity, depth and breadth of his love for the world. The action that accompanied God’s love was that He sent His one and only son, Jesus, into the world to become the sacrifice for our sins.
Jesus demonstrated that type of love to his disciples. He was with them and washed their feet. Jesus was their leader-teacher, and washing their feet went contrary to their thinking. John was detailed when he wrote the story of Jesus washing the disciples’ feet. He described what happened, but he also shared the thoughts and mindset of Jesus. Jesus’ example of servanthood demonstrated his complete reliance on His Father, humility and a principle for partaking in the Father’s kingdom.
When explaining Jesus’ mindset, John wrote, “Jesus, knowing that the Father had given all things into his hands, and that he had come from God and was going back to God, rose from supper” (John 13:3,4a). As Jesus prepared to wash his disciples’ feet in humility, he did so in complete security. Jesus focused on His Father’s will. His Father approved of Jesus, and that’s all He needed.
As we follow Jesus’ example, humility will stem from our complete contentment inside God’s will and our sense of security because, through Christ, God favors us. With that, we need not be overconcerned with what others think about us. We are secure in God as we serve others.
Jesus showed humility by taking off his outer garment, wrapping a towel around his waist and using it to wash each of the disciples’ feet with a basin of water (John 13:4b-5). He took on the role of a household servant. The disciples realized that Jesus placed himself under them, and Peter objected to Jesus’ actions (John 13:8).
Serving others may be inconvenient or possibly uncomfortable. Listen to what God communicates to your heart to do.
A few years ago, I learned how to drive a school bus. At first, everything seemed awkward, and I felt like everyone was staring at me. However, when I took my eyes off myself and became more concerned about the safety of the students, I wanted people to see our bus and respect its presence. Humility means a more significant concern for the well-being of others and less interest in oneself.
Finally, Jesus revealed a principle for partaking in the Father’s kingdom. That principle is that we need to allow Jesus to do the work in us that He desires. When Peter objected, Jesus replied, “If I do not wash you, you have no share with me” (John 13:8b). Jesus came to redeem us and wants to be our Savior. Allowing Jesus to cleanse us from our sins takes full benefit of why Jesus came.