From the pulpit: Putting love into action

As we follow Jesus’ example, humility will stem from our complete contentment inside God’s will and our sense of security because, through Christ, God favors us. With that, we need not be overconcerned with what others think about us. We are secure in God as we serve others.

Jesus showed humility by taking off his outer garment, wrapping a towel around his waist and using it to wash each of the disciples’ feet with a basin of water (John 13:4b-5). He took on the role of a household servant. The disciples realized that Jesus placed himself under them, and Peter objected to Jesus’ actions (John 13:8).

Serving others may be inconvenient or possibly uncomfortable. Listen to what God communicates to your heart to do.

A few years ago, I learned how to drive a school bus. At first, everything seemed awkward, and I felt like everyone was staring at me. However, when I took my eyes off myself and became more concerned about the safety of the students, I wanted people to see our bus and respect its presence. Humility means a more significant concern for the well-being of others and less interest in oneself.