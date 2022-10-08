From the Pulpit: Recognizing Jesus

I recently needed to find someone in a crowd whom I had not met before. I had talked with this man by phone but had never seen him. To help me locate him, I sent him a selfie, and he sent one of himself back to me. That helped, and soon after, we met and shook hands.

When Jesus walked among his native people, the Israelites, he presented him as the Messiah, but they had difficulty recognizing him. Many were unwilling to recognize him, as John wrote in John 1:11, “He came to His own, and his own people did not receive Him” (English Standard Version). Yet some, like Nathanael, earnestly waited for the Messiah. Yet they looked for Him according to what the world expected.

When Philip came to Nathanael, he said, “We have found him of whom Moses in the Law and also the prophets wrote, Jesus of Nazareth, the son of Joseph,” Nathanael replied, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” Philip said then, “Come and see” (John 1:46-47). Nathanael may have thought that the Messiah would come grandly.

When Nathanael said, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” he indicated that his expectation was different than reality. I think that this is a stumbling block for many. In other words, people easily miss the expression that Jesus desires to reveal himself to them because they are looking for Him according to their expectations.

When the Lord said, “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13), He referred to the essential ingredient of having an open heart. We have to get rid of our expectations and be willing to allow Jesus to reveal Himself to us in His way — through His Word, the Bible.

God uses His Word to show us how He wants to show His love to us and through us. For example, at the end of my work day, I recently thought about how I should be looking for someone to help. Then the Lord brought the story of the “Good Samaritan” found in Luke 10:25-37. That story is about someone along the side of the road with significant physical needs, and a Samaritan provides complete care.

I soon saw a man on the side of the road walking with a good amount of groceries. I accepted the Lord’s “nudge” to offer him a ride. I found out that he drove a truck and needed a ride to his truck at a nearby truck stop. He showed great appreciation for the lift.

So, God gave me an idea through His Word to help me to begin awareness of the possibility of helping someone tangibly. I showed the love of Christ to the truck driver by providing a ride for him.

Jesus saw Nathanael under the fig tree even before Philip called him. When Nathanael heard that, he fully believed that Jesus was the Messiah and said, “Rabbi, you are the Son of God! You are the king of Israel” (John 1:49).

Thinking about that, I realize that it is God’s great passion to reveal Himself to us. Jesus knows where we are and what we are doing. He delights when we discover that Jesus truly is the Son of God and that He loves us and has provided the wonderful gift of eternal life to all who believe (John 3:16).