From the Pulpit: Remodeling our lives

Put on your new nature, and be renewed as you learn to know your Creator and become like him.
— Colossians 3:10 NLT
Our house is over 100 years old, and what always comes with older homes is the need to be in a constant state of fixing or updating.
This problem comes with all home ownership, but the age of the home seems to complicate the issue. Something breaks and needs to be repaired or replaced. Sometimes things get old and faded; these need refreshing or updating.
We just completed a new kitchen countertop project because the old one was probably 60 years old or more. It was chipped and stained with so many years of use. The serviceability wasn’t in question, although the chipped parts were a sanitizing hazard. It was very evident that it needed to be completely replaced.
We tried to remove the old countertop ourselves because it looked so easy on the YouTube clips and the remodeling television programs. You guessed it: That attempt was an impending disaster. Despite our best efforts, the countertop would not budge, but our cupboards would splinter and crack, which was not our intended outcome.
That was when we called a contractor to help. He looked at the project and did not think that it would take too long. But what none of us was aware of was that the countertop had excessively long nails holding it in place. The contractor took many hours painstakingly removing the countertop a small piece at a time.
What, you may ask, has the story of an old countertop relevant to anything in our spiritual lives? Many of us have followed God for an extended period of time, and when that relationship was new, it was sparkling, fresh and beautiful. What about now? Has it become too comfortable, a little worn and chipped? Stained by our best intentions, which have fallen short?
Our verse in Colossians reminds us that our old nature, who we were before following Christ, is difficult to overcome, but we are called to be put on our new forgiven nature, to be renewed because we have been restored by the grace of God.
Despite our best efforts, we cannot remove the old nature by ourselves. We call out to the Master Contractor, our lord and savior, some of us to build that relationship for the first time, for others to renew or update our passion, so that we continue to become more like Him. Sometimes, like with our countertop, there might be something that we have kept that the Master Contractor needs to remove.
These past two years have taken a toll on everyone. We have become weary and tired of social distancing or wearing masks, which have become barriers in our relationships with others. What barriers have we placed in our lives, our hearts? Let’s close our eyes and ask for God to reveal what needs to be renewed and replaced with His grace and mercy.
Are the colors faded? Repaint them in a color that will reflect an area that needs to be restored.
Do you need peace? Then paint your heart blue, and let him soothe your spirit.
Have you become stagnant? Then paint your heart a beautiful fresh shade of green, and begin to grow in Him.
Are you feeling down? Then your heart may need a bright and cheering shade of “Sonshine” yellow.
We get the point: We all need to be refreshed, restored and renewed everyday by our wonderful Creator, Who has given us the beauty of every color and every opportunity to be alive, fresh and new as we become more like Him each and every day.