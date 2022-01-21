From the Pulpit: Remodeling our lives

What, you may ask, has the story of an old countertop relevant to anything in our spiritual lives? Many of us have followed God for an extended period of time, and when that relationship was new, it was sparkling, fresh and beautiful. What about now? Has it become too comfortable, a little worn and chipped? Stained by our best intentions, which have fallen short?

Our verse in Colossians reminds us that our old nature, who we were before following Christ, is difficult to overcome, but we are called to be put on our new forgiven nature, to be renewed because we have been restored by the grace of God.

Despite our best efforts, we cannot remove the old nature by ourselves. We call out to the Master Contractor, our lord and savior, some of us to build that relationship for the first time, for others to renew or update our passion, so that we continue to become more like Him. Sometimes, like with our countertop, there might be something that we have kept that the Master Contractor needs to remove.