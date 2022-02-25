From the pulpit: Repent and return

Repent and return

Even now, says the LORD, return to me with your whole heart, with fasting, and weeping, and mourning; Rend your hearts, not your garments, and return to the LORD, your God.

— Joel 2:12-13

Returning and repenting are a natural part of the penitential season of Lent, which many Christian communities will begin this coming Wednesday. Lent in itself, has always been viewed as a time of conversion and turning toward Jesus as we remember His Passion and death, which He endured for us. I thought it might be helpful to reflect briefly on these two aspects of repenting and returning, in order that we might have a greater desire in our hearts for a closeness to Jesus this Lent.

First of all, what does it mean to repent? John the Baptist made it part of his message and mission to preach repentance. Even in Ezekiel 18:21, man is asked to turn away from sin and return to the Lord your God. To repent then, is “to turn from sin and dedicate oneself to the amendment of one’s life,” according to the Webster’s dictionary. This definition falls in line with the passage from Ezekiel and with John the Baptist’s message in the desert.

Turning away from sin is one thing. Our lives need purged of sin and the wrongs we have done at times. Today in culture and society, even the idea of sin is watered down; many do not see how direct actions against God can be viewed as sin. Everything is “relative,” as they say. But Jesus came to forgive sin, to wipe away the offenses of our first parents, Adam and Eve, as well as the actual sin we commit, by the blood and water that flowed from His pierced side. Then, one “dedicates oneself to the amendment of one’s life.”

After we recognize the love of Jesus, His compassion and Mercy poured out for us, we must amend our ways. We must take action to change and convert our hearts towards Jesus.

When we know we have been forgiven, we want to live differently;we do not want to offend Jesus in the same ways. God’s grace helps this, but we also need amending and changing of our ways.

Then there is a return. Many churches and communities see a rise in the number of faithful returning this time of year. Lent offers the opportunity to return and start over. Many people feel the need to connect more with their faith and with Jesus. Lent reminds us of the suffering and agony Jesus underwent in order to unite Himself to us, and to conform our sufferings to His. Even for many who have not been away, we are invited deeper into our faith and love of Jesus.

How do you need to return in ways to the love of Jesus? Have you allowed the evil one to trick you into believing the lie that you are not loved? Not good enough? Not worthy? Have you had the desire to give Jesus more of your life and just not done it yet? Do you desire a greater intimacy with Jesus, allowing Him further into your heart?

Return with your whole heart. Return and don’t look back this Lent. There is no better time than now to seek the Lord. He is looking for you. He is waiting for you; He wants you to repent and return. Will you answer His call?

The Rev. Joshua Brown

St. Patrick Catholic Church

North Platte