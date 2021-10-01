From the pulpit: Seek stillness amid life’s busyness

Seek stillness amid life’s busyness
“Be still and know that I am God!
I will be honored by every nation.
I will be honored, throughout the world.”
— Psalm 46:10
New Living Translation
I am sitting in the quietness among some of the oldest trees in Kansas, not the mighty sequoias, but still these trees were young, growing saplings before the wagon trains moved through this land. Quiet and peace settle into my heart.
I find it ironic that many Christians quote Psalm 46:10 during these quiet moments in our lives. The context of this verse is anything but tranquil. It begins in the first verse with this assurance, “God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble.” We do not need a refuge unless we are under attack.
Much of the psalm is dedicated to calamity … earthquakes, mountains trembling, the unstoppable power of the ocean and wars. These are the times when we need refuge, when we need stillness. The times when everything in our lives seems to be spinning out of our control: relationships, finances, work or personal lives. This is when we need peace and the quiet voice of God in our hearts and minds.
Sitting in the gentle sound of the cottonwoods and oaks as their leaves rattle their presence, I realize that if I don’t stop my busyness and listen, I will never hear their song. I would not hear the chirping of the birds.
To sit in stillness while the world rushes by us is not easy, but it is not impossible. Our Lord makes all things possible, especially during seemingly overwhelming problems in our lives. It is so easy to get caught up in the “hamster wheel” of life: running faster and faster, accomplishing nothing.
God does not call us to clutter our lives with worry. Anxiety and fear slowly steal our breath from us. The admonishment to “be still and know that I am God,” is not about us to do something; it is all about halting our busyness and letting God have control. He will be honored; he will assemble heaven’s armies to fight for us. God offers protection and stillness, but not a problem-free life.
Quietness and stillness can rule in our hearts, even and most likely, when we face adversity. Maybe, I should even say, because of the difficulties in our lives, we have peace in our hearts.
God comes when “the nations are in chaos.” His voice thunders. We are told to “come and see the glorious works of the Lord.” This is the context of our verse, “Be still and know that I am God.” Our Lord is actively defending us and offering us refuge in the storms of life because he knows how out of control our lives can become. This is an active “stillness,” but the actor is God and we the engaged audience. He promises to never leave us and to fight for us because we cannot live life on our own strength and power.