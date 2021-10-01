From the pulpit: Seek stillness amid life’s busyness

To sit in stillness while the world rushes by us is not easy, but it is not impossible. Our Lord makes all things possible, especially during seemingly overwhelming problems in our lives. It is so easy to get caught up in the “hamster wheel” of life: running faster and faster, accomplishing nothing.

God does not call us to clutter our lives with worry. Anxiety and fear slowly steal our breath from us. The admonishment to “be still and know that I am God,” is not about us to do something; it is all about halting our busyness and letting God have control. He will be honored; he will assemble heaven’s armies to fight for us. God offers protection and stillness, but not a problem-free life.

Quietness and stillness can rule in our hearts, even and most likely, when we face adversity. Maybe, I should even say, because of the difficulties in our lives, we have peace in our hearts.