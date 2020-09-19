From the pulpit, Sept. 19

Finding God's goodness even in illness
About a month ago, I became a statistic. I began to feel “off” one day and by night I was feverish. Accompanying my fever were chills, a roaring sore throat, chest congestion, uncomfortable stomach distress and a pounding headache. I’m not entirely sure when it departed, but I’m still spotty on smelling and tasting. Sometimes it’s there, and other times not. I tested for and was diagnosed positively with COVID-19.
While in the throes of its grip I actually thought about this column and what I’d want to share with anyone who might read this.
First, please believe that COVID-19 should not be taken lightly. Scripture says that “creation groans” because it has been subjected to frustration due to our sin (Romans 8:20-22). Practically, this means we live in a broken world where sickness, pain, loss and sorrow are normative.
COVID-19 is part of this brokenness, and while I never struggled for oxygen, this wasn’t just another flu for me.
This was three nights of not sleeping much due to the raging and seemingly untouchable pain in my throat. It sapped my energy for over a week and took multiple weeks to feel back to normal. There was a fogginess in my thinking during the day, and the fever made it hard to feel comfortable in any position at night.
Many of us haven’t had this, and we’re likely tempted to assume it is no big deal. That wasn’t my experience.
I get that some people can experience zero symptoms. My 76-year-old mother in Washington State tested positive and was asymptomatic the whole time. (Where were those genes for me?) And yet as I write this, I’m grieving that a beloved member in our community, Dr. Leland Lamberty, died from complications of COVID-19. Would you please take a moment to stop reading and simply pray for his family? COVID-19 isn’t a hoax.
Second, I was really grateful that I had been wearing a face covering and practicing social distancing in the days leading up to my own symptoms manifesting. There were likely three or four days where I felt great and was an ignorant ticking time bomb for the people around me. I just had no idea. For a couple of months, I’ve been wearing a face covering with the assumption that I might unknowingly have the virus and I wanted to protect anyone with whom I might come into contact. My face covering wasn’t for me, but for others around me.
Many people have asked how I think I contracted the virus. While unsure, I had resolved not to live in fear of being around people. I did the best I could to protect them, but wouldn’t avoid others even if they didn’t take the same precautions I did. I believed my own face covering wasn’t about self-preservation, but protecting others. In hindsight, I’m really glad I did that.
Finally, COVID-19 gave me a chance to practice James 1:2: “Count it all joy, my brothers and sisters, when you meet trials of various kinds. ...” The trial pointed me back to God’s goodness even in the midst of discomfort and pain. I found great solace in the reality that the day is coming when God will set all things right by renewing creation — when things like viruses, aging, cancers and memory loss will all be eradicated. Patient endurance in suffering now will soon give way to joyful celebration when Jesus Christ’s kingdom is fully realized! COVID-19 was a gift to help me remember that this world is not my home, and even sickness, decay and disorder don’t get the final word.
Pastor John Stone
North Platte Berean Church
