From the pulpit, Sept. 26

In our world today, it is easy to have a worried and troubled heart. Jesus wants to replace that with His peace. Peace is one of His gifts to us. What comes with that gift? We will be less tense internally, and we will be better able to enjoy life around us and the scenic journey of life that He wants us to enjoy. And we will be satisfied with our fellowship with Jesus. As we open our hearts to receive His peace, we will have a different internal perspective of our lives. Jesus wants us to trust Him. To trust in Jesus is to believe in, to rest, to rely on Him.