From the pulpit, Sept. 26

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you …”
— John 14:27a (English Standard Version)
Here, Jesus promises that the believer can have the peace that comes from Him. That peace, however, is not just any kind of peace. It is the peace of Jesus, promised in those words: “My peace I give to you.”
If I were to say to someone, “Here, let me give you my jacket” or “Here, let me give you a cup of coffee,” I would be taking something that is mine or from my resources and giving it to them. That is how Jesus wants to provide us with His peace.
One time, a man from a church in California I was serving wanted to take us on his yacht down the San Joaquin River toward the San Francisco Bay. That was a gift from him to us. What were some of the things that came with that gift? A relaxing day on the river; the cool breeze blowing; a beautiful, scenic journey; the smell and taste of a good cup of coffee; and hearing the water lap up against the boat as we traveled along. It was a peaceful, enjoyable day. It was a day away from life’s routine and a time to enjoy life from a different perspective.
Jesus wants to give us a similar experience spiritually. In John 14, Jesus begins with peace as He says in verse 1 and also in verse 27, “Let not your hearts be troubled.” Jesus wants to give us His peace so that our hearts will not be troubled.
In our world today, it is easy to have a worried and troubled heart. Jesus wants to replace that with His peace. Peace is one of His gifts to us. What comes with that gift? We will be less tense internally, and we will be better able to enjoy life around us and the scenic journey of life that He wants us to enjoy. And we will be satisfied with our fellowship with Jesus. As we open our hearts to receive His peace, we will have a different internal perspective of our lives. Jesus wants us to trust Him. To trust in Jesus is to believe in, to rest, to rely on Him.
Jesus died on the cross for our sins, they buried Him, and He rose again from the dead. He is alive eternally. Being all-powerful, Jesus can handle any anxiety or problem that we face. Proverbs 3:5-6 says to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”
Pastor Robert B. Litzenberger III
Brady Community Church
