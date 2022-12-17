From the Pulpit: Shepherds spread the Good News

Christmas is approaching, and so is the season for hearing and rehearsing the Christmas story through messages and programs. I, too, want to do that today from the perspective of God’s perfect timing.

A timing issue that I have is that it is not natural for me to be early. I have to work on that. In fact, my personality type prefers not to be late but to work right up against the deadline. All of us are different regarding how we perceive and relate to time.

However, God is perfect regarding time and timeliness. His perfect timing is throughout the story of the birth of Jesus. But it is the story of the shepherds that I’d like for us to consider.

God wants the world to hear the message of Jesus and His love for us. With Caesar’s decree, everyone had to travel to their hometown to fulfill that census and register. Joseph and Mary make a trek down from Nazareth to Bethlehem. God’s perfect timing happened as Mary gave birth to Jesus while they were there, fulfilling Micah’s prophecy, “But thou, Bethlehem Ephratah, though thou be little among the thousands of Judah, yet out of thee shall he come forth unto me that is to be ruler in Israel; whose goings forth have been from of old, from everlasting” (Micah 5:2). However, not only did that decree put Mary and Joseph to the exact right location for the birth of Christ, it also brought people from all over Israel to Bethlehem, so there were many more people in Bethlehem.

Why did God bring all these people to Bethlehem? So that they could hear about the birth of Jesus. Who would tell all of these people? The shepherds.

The angel appeared to the shepherds on a hillside, possibly two miles from the stable where Jesus was born. They said to each other, “Let us now go even unto Bethlehem, and see this thing which is come to pass, which the Lord hath made known unto us” (Luke 2:15b). They hurried to see Jesus. I can picture their amazement in my mind as they worshipped the one who the angel said was the subject of good news to everyone, as the Savior, Christ the Lord (Luke 2:11).

The shepherds’ story is not complete without their response to their experience. Luke 2:17 says, “And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child.” In other words, the “saying” which the shepherds heard was the “good news” the angel brought to them that a savior, Christ the Lord, was born to us.

There were many people that God brought to Bethlehem, and they heard the story of the birth of Jesus, the savior, through the shepherds, because of God’s perfect timing. Then they would take that message back to their towns and villages and tell others. God was already at work to spread the message of Jesus to all the people in the world.

We can now take a moment to reflect on what these words mean to us. First, Jesus is the savior for all of us. God desires everyone to accept that message. Second, we can ask ourselves about our experience with Jesus, the savior. What has He done for you? That is something you can thank Him for and share with others. We can be glad today that the love of God for us compelled Him to send His only Son into the world, so that anyone who believes “in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16b).