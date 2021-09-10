From the pulpit: The challenge of denying self

The challenge of denying self
He summoned the crowd with his disciples and said to them, “Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me. For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and that of the gospel will save it.
— Mark 8:34-35
Have you ever tried to deny something to someone else? What about denying yourself something? It is hard enough to deny someone else, but to deny ourselves is truly a challenge, even in faith. In Christian tradition, denying oneself often takes the form of fasting or abstaining, as many do in Lent. But what Jesus is asking for is something more, something deeper. Jesus models this denial of self on His own cross. What He is asking for is a self-gift, giving of oneself for another. This is what true discipleship looks like, to “lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” to “become last to become first.”
Discipleship is radically different from the common worldview of “self-preservation.” What the world around us often says is, “take for yourself” and “me first.” Jesus wants us to be others-minded, others-focused, self-giving. Taking up our cross is a part of this. The cross helps us to see the end goal, the glory promised us in Christ Jesus.
“Losing” one’s life, through the cross of Jesus, makes us united with Him, one with Him. The cross inevitably means suffering. It means taking what hurts, both in our lives and that of others, and placing it on the cross. Then when it is heavy, when it feels we cannot move, we yoke to Jesus and He carries the cross with us.
Losing one’s life and denying self is hard. But the most beautiful thing that happens when we do so in Jesus is that we grow closer to Him, we conform our lives to His.
I want to be more like Jesus. I want to be able to suffer with purpose, to endure with hope and faith. Jesus would not ask us to do something He himself would not do for us, and with us. He would not ask us to deny or lose, unless He is ready to give and find and gain so much for us.
Do you have the faith to deny yourself just once today? Do you have the trust in Jesus to lose in order to gain?
Whom will you put first today as you become last? In whom will you see Jesus today, and how will you help them to see Jesus in you?
Come Lord Jesus!
The Rev. Joshua Brown
St. Patrick Catholic Church
North Platte