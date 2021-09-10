From the pulpit: The challenge of denying self

The challenge of denying self

He summoned the crowd with his disciples and said to them, “Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me. For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake and that of the gospel will save it.

— Mark 8:34-35

Have you ever tried to deny something to someone else? What about denying yourself something? It is hard enough to deny someone else, but to deny ourselves is truly a challenge, even in faith. In Christian tradition, denying oneself often takes the form of fasting or abstaining, as many do in Lent. But what Jesus is asking for is something more, something deeper. Jesus models this denial of self on His own cross. What He is asking for is a self-gift, giving of oneself for another. This is what true discipleship looks like, to “lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” to “become last to become first.”

Discipleship is radically different from the common worldview of “self-preservation.” What the world around us often says is, “take for yourself” and “me first.” Jesus wants us to be others-minded, others-focused, self-giving. Taking up our cross is a part of this. The cross helps us to see the end goal, the glory promised us in Christ Jesus.