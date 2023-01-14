From the Pulpit: The food dish of trust

“Then, turning to his disciples, Jesus said, “That is why I tell you not to worry about everyday life—whether you have enough food to eat or enough clothes to wear. For life is more than food, and your body more than clothing. Look at the ravens. They don’t plant or harvest or store food in barns, for God feeds them. And you are far more valuable to him than any birds!’”

— Luke 12:22-24 NLT

Our house can become wild and crazy at any given moment with two large dogs, two cats and the occasional visit of my son’s large and growing puppy, who comes over to visit and play with the other dogs.

Of all the dogs, Algea, my Weimaraner mix, rescue loves her meal times. It has been a while since I have written about Algea, so I will share some of her past which was bleak at the beginning.

She was born in Wichita, Kansas, with birth defects in both front paws. She learned to cope long before she became part of our family. Without giving all of the details, she hops on three legs and carries the most deformed paw up as she hops.

She was left chained in a yard and was starving (literally) when she was rescued. Her ears still show the scars of having flies or other insects chew on them.

We adopted her from a rescue when no one else wanted her. The usual stated reason for rejection was the physical deformities of the front paws.

The woman fostering her at the time simply said, “She freaks people out because they are so ugly.”

She was scheduled to have her entire front leg amputated two days before we adopted her, just to make her “more presentable” to perspective families. But we adopted her just as she was born complete with physical challenges and deformed paws.

We have had her for three years now, and she continues to hop and not walk, but that is who she is. She is loved and accepted.

But back to the point of this particular story. Algea loves meal times, they are the most exciting part of the day for her. I don’t know if she ever remembers the time when she had nothing to eat, but she loves her food now.

Her excitement is contagious with her big smile and constant bouncing as she waits for her dish to be put on the floor.

Her delirious joy has nothing to do with the level of food in the large bin in the pantry. Algea has no idea when it is brimming over or when it is almost empty.

She doesn’t monitor the level or hasn’t ever thought about writing “dog food” on the grocery list. She doesn’t look to the storage bin or the store for her needs. She looks to her master, her person who cares for her.

We too, have a master who cares for us. He has even put it in writing that He will supply all of our needs.

“And this same God who takes care of me will supply all your needs from his glorious riches, which have been given to us in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19 NLT)

And yet, how many times we put our focus on the provision and not the Provider? When we take the opportunity to reflect on times in our lives when we were struggling, either physically (like Algea’s starvation), or emotionally (the past scars of our lives), we can look back and see all of the gifts and good things which God has given to us.

We can see how God has met our needs. Our beloved Master was watching out for us all along, even when we didn’t fully trust Him.

In the years that we have had Algea and her brother, Ajax, we have never let them starve.

She has not been anxious about the level of the dog food bin, because she knows that we love her and will take care of her. She trusts us with all of her heart.

How much more does our Father in heaven care for us and longs for us to trust Him? Do we spend time staring at the food bin, worrying that it is not enough, or the one who fills our dish every day? Do we dance with joy and gratitude when He provides for us over and over again?

Ralph Waldo Emerson once wrote: “All I have seen teaches me to trust the Creator for all I have not seen.”