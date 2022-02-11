From the pulpit: 'The Game'

The Game

No doubt by the time you read this, many of you will be preparing to either go to the Super Bowl at someone’s house tomorrow or to host a party, or stocking up on junk food to watch the game by yourself. I have spent Christmas days and Thanksgiving days with just me and my family, but I can’t remember if I have spent the Super Bowl alone. Even if you don’t like watching a game, it is a time to gather, celebrate and be with one another.

Many of you have likely also been watching the Winter Olympics. It is amazing to watch all the people do all sorts of things. It is a wonder to perceive how God created human bodies and the kinds of things, when trained, that they can do. It is also awesome, in an Olympic setting, to see the beautiful diversity of the human form in size, shape, skin tone, language, and much more.

Sometimes people in churches tend to shame others for their interest in sports. Although some of these folks are genuinely concerned about the idolatry that surrounds sports, it might surprise you to know that the Apostle Paul and the New Testament writers appeared to be sports fans and thought there were some genuine spiritual lessons to be learned from athletic competition. Let us look at a couple: