From the pulpit: 'The Game'

The Game
No doubt by the time you read this, many of you will be preparing to either go to the Super Bowl at someone’s house tomorrow or to host a party, or stocking up on junk food to watch the game by yourself. I have spent Christmas days and Thanksgiving days with just me and my family, but I can’t remember if I have spent the Super Bowl alone. Even if you don’t like watching a game, it is a time to gather, celebrate and be with one another.
Many of you have likely also been watching the Winter Olympics. It is amazing to watch all the people do all sorts of things. It is a wonder to perceive how God created human bodies and the kinds of things, when trained, that they can do. It is also awesome, in an Olympic setting, to see the beautiful diversity of the human form in size, shape, skin tone, language, and much more.
Sometimes people in churches tend to shame others for their interest in sports. Although some of these folks are genuinely concerned about the idolatry that surrounds sports, it might surprise you to know that the Apostle Paul and the New Testament writers appeared to be sports fans and thought there were some genuine spiritual lessons to be learned from athletic competition. Let us look at a couple:
Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith.
— Hebrews 12:1-2
As in athletics, spiritual growth takes intentionality and commitment. Specifically, commitment to Christ and to a deeper spiritual walk means clearing away temptations and distractions, and focusing on modeling ourselves after and pursuing Christ.
Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize. Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever.
— I Corinthians 9: 24-25
Athletes do not simply try hard, they train. Spiritual transformation works the same way. In order to grow deeper in our spiritual lives we need to train in Christlikeness. This is best done through practicing time-tested, Spirit-led spiritual disciplines such as service, study, prayer, worship, generosity and empathy.
So, enjoy the sports you watch on television this weekend. There is nothing wrong with doing so. But as you do, consider how what you are watching just might teach you a few things about how you can approach the spiritual journey.
Until next time, God bless!
The Rev. Clint Walker