From the Pulpit: The holiness of hospitality

About six years ago, a book called “Saved by Faith and Hospitality” came out. Written by an emerging New Testament scholar at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School named Joshua Jipp, the book won critical acclaim from people across the theological spectrum.

Here is the thesis of the book: The language of salvation and the language of hospitality are inextricably tied together throughout Scripture. Of course, not all language of saving in Scripture has to do with eternal life; sometimes people are saved from earthly disaster. But even in the New Testament texts, the language of the salvation of Jesus and the welcome of strangers is often tied together. Furthermore, this is not a new observation. Jipp takes the title of his book from the writings of an early church leader named Clement.

In the Old Testament, the examples of hospitality being tied to the rescuing work of God are undeniable.

Abraham and Lot are delivered from the judgment of Sodom and Gomorrah due to their faith in God being demonstrated by their welcome of strangers, who turned out to be divine messengers.

Rahab survived the fall of Jericho as the Israelites entered the promised land because she welcomed the Hebrew spies.

In the New Testament, the book of James, when James talks about faith without works being dead, uses the language of hospitality to describe the works of faith. Again, he uses Rahab as an example (James 2:25). Sending away the person in need who is without food or clothes — denying basic hospitality — is the primary example James uses for people who have a “dead” faith absent of works.

Jesus tells us in the parable of the sheep and the goats in Matthew 25 that people “inherit the kingdom of God are those who perform merciful acts of hospitality” (Jipp, p.6).

In the parable of the rich man and Lazarus in Luke 16, it is clear that the rich man did not offer hospitality to Lazarus, not even crumbs from his table, and that when he died he was suffering in a place of torment.

In Luke 19, after Zacchaeus welcomes Christ into his home, he begins to make restitution to those he has wronged and Jesus says that salvation has come to his house.

We are saved by grace through faith (Ephesians 2:8-9). This is clear. It is also clear that hospitality, literally love of the stranger in the Greek, is central to holy living.

Jeremiah mentions welcoming the stranger as a practice that will manifest God’s presence among us (Jeremiah 7:5-7). The Book of Leviticus mentions that we should treat “aliens” as citizens and love them as ourselves (Leviticus 19:34).

So, with this biblical witness calling persons who truly believe in Jesus to hospitality, to welcoming others, especially the stranger and ones we would consider “other” than us, we should think about the implications this has for how we:

Treat and think about persons seeking refuge, sanctuary, work and well-being from other places in the world.

Welcome new residents in our community.

Relate to those who are from different income levels and social circles that we normally interact with.

Commit to offer support to the most economically vulnerable among us.

Consider what the Word of God has to say on these matters.