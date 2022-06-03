From the Pulpit: The importance of asking questions

Editor’s note: Area ministers who would like to be part of this feature can contact Joan von Kampen at 308-535-4707 or joan.vonkampen@nptelegraph.com. Submissions may be edited for length or to conform to newspaper style.

One of the least comfortable things for me to do is to ask people for things. Even if it is for the church. Whether it is asking for directions when my wife thinks I am lost, asking for people to help with a project, or asking people to consider coming to church, asking is difficult for me.

I think part of my discomfort with asking is that I feel like at times I owe someone something if I do ask for something and my request is granted. By owing someone something, I don’t specifically mean material resources. Sometimes receiving from someone simply leaves me feeling like I owe a person loyalty, or time, or something else. I don’t like to feel indebted to someone.

Yet the Scripture says, “Ask, seek, knock” (Matthew 7:7). The Scripture commands us to bring our needs before God and ask for help. God said through the prophet Jeremiah, “You will seek me and find me when you search for me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13). The book of Habakkuk asks God one question after another. The Psalms are full of questions. And Mary has some pretty pointed questions about being pregnant as a virgin. In his book on Genesis, Walter Brueggemann argues that God, although sovereign, invites dialogue and bargaining from the people he calls as part of being in relationship with Him.

God is not too big for our questions. Perhaps God invites our questions to help us realize our dependence on him, or to simply draw us into relationship to him.

Asking questions helps us to grow and learn. When I am teaching people of all ages, one of my favorite things is to hear people ask an honest, thoughtful question. People asked Jesus questions like “Who is my neighbor?” (Luke 10) and “What must I do to inherit eternal life?” (Matthew 19). If a teacher of the Word of God discourages you from asking questions, they may be more interested in their personal power than your spiritual transformation.

Of course, some questions are better than others. Questions that invite God to speak personally into our lives are better than Bible trivia. Questions spoken with trust seem to be more fruitful that the questions some of the Pharisees asked to seek to confuse Jesus and take away his honor.

For the last month or so, I have a friend that drops by my office briefly once a week. Each week he has a question. Some of the questions are more about the content of Scripture; a few of them are about why our church does things the way they have, and more. I love it. I get to discuss the person’s life, engage in Scripture, and we both leave the conversation thinking about things in a different way. It’s fun to watch him learn and grow.

So, as you go, ask questions. Ask for help and wisdom from God. Ask questions of others too. Ask, seek, knock and know that God not only enjoys your questions, he invited you to make them.