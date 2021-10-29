From the pulpit: The positivity of fear

Another aspect of pleasant fear was phrased in the negative but directly impacts our journeys of faith. Fear is harmful when it stops us from doing what is good for us or someone else. When we face a fearful challenge and step out of our comfort zone, we feel alive, and it is magnified when we benefit others as well as ourselves. We know physiologically that we are created to crave new challenges. God made our bodies to respond with positive chemical reactions in our brains when we confront fear and overcome it.

I do not think that it is a coincidence that the words “fear,” “fear not” or “do not be afraid” are written 365 times in Scripture. It becomes a reminder that we face fear and challenges every day. The benefits to ourselves and others can be exceptional.

Imagine if the shepherds had not faced their fears and witnessed and shared about Jesus’ birth. Luke tells us that the shepherds not only stretched their faith by going to visit the baby, but they returned to the flocks telling others about their experience and glorifying and praising God. What seemed like an average, ordinary night became a transformational moment in their lives because they pushed through their fear to do what was good for them and for others.