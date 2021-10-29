From the pulpit: The positivity of fear

The positivity of fear
I once had a CPE (clinical pastoral education or, in common language, chaplaincy class) instructor who told me: “Brenda, you are either sad, mad, glad or afraid. Everything we feel falls into one of these emotions. So, which one are you feeling right now?”
I can’t even remember what I answered, but fear was what I felt in that moment. Not necessarily fear of him, but a fear of failing to be the woman and chaplain that God was calling me to become.
This weekend can seem to be driven by fear from the horror movies or the grotesque decorations in some of the yards as we drive by. Fear can become a negative, overwhelming emotion, but what if fear can be a positive driving force in our lives? Eleanor Roosevelt once said, “Do one thing every day that scares you.” I don’t think this means going to a haunted house, but it is about challenging ourselves to move forward and, when we are challenged, to move out of the comfortable. When we face doubts and uncertainties, we can grow in our faith.
An article published a few years ago from Psychology and Neuroscience Stack Exchange spoke about a concept of pleasant fear. Fear can be helpful when it assists us by avoiding things that are not good for us. Fear can keep us safe. Fear compels us to action and helps us make wise decisions.
Proverbs 6:5 (New Living Translation) says, “Save yourself like a gazelle escaping a hunter, like a bird fleeing from a net.” The context is this. Once a person has made a poor decision, don’t continue down that path. Run. Fly. Protect yourself. Without fear, we wouldn’t live very long because we wouldn’t be aware or care about the threats around us. Fear is a gift from our Creator.
Another aspect of pleasant fear was phrased in the negative but directly impacts our journeys of faith. Fear is harmful when it stops us from doing what is good for us or someone else. When we face a fearful challenge and step out of our comfort zone, we feel alive, and it is magnified when we benefit others as well as ourselves. We know physiologically that we are created to crave new challenges. God made our bodies to respond with positive chemical reactions in our brains when we confront fear and overcome it.
I do not think that it is a coincidence that the words “fear,” “fear not” or “do not be afraid” are written 365 times in Scripture. It becomes a reminder that we face fear and challenges every day. The benefits to ourselves and others can be exceptional.
Imagine if the shepherds had not faced their fears and witnessed and shared about Jesus’ birth. Luke tells us that the shepherds not only stretched their faith by going to visit the baby, but they returned to the flocks telling others about their experience and glorifying and praising God. What seemed like an average, ordinary night became a transformational moment in their lives because they pushed through their fear to do what was good for them and for others.
Another great example of moving past fear was found after the resurrection of our Lord. Mark tells us that an angel instructed the women to move past their fears and not only believe but to go and tell the disciples. Mark 16:8 (NLT) says, “The women fled from the tomb, trembling and bewildered, and they said nothing to anyone because they were too frightened.” The fear was almost too much for their faith, but we know the rest of the story. They did believe and told the disciples because faith grew as they confronted and embraced their fear.
What frightens us most? Fear allows us to live life to the fullest. We have choices and our Lord helps us face our fears head on, to expand our possibilities and opportunities. Fear gives us clarity about what is really important in life.
When we need to step forward in faith, God gives us strength and courage. Joshua was confronted with not only succeeding the mighty leader, Moses, but also the daunting challenge of leading God’s people into the promised land. He was given these words from God found in Joshua 1:9 (NLT): “This is my command—be strong and courageous! Do not be afraid or discouraged. For the LORD your God is with you wherever you go.” This is our promise as we live through fear with faith.
Chaplain Brenda Lee
Director of Pastoral Services
Great Plains Health