From the pulpit: The rocks cry out

Tomorrow is Palm Sunday. I have always enjoyed Palm Sunday. In our church, as in many others, the children process with palm fronds. The story of Christ’s journey toward the cross in the Christian faith is interrupted by the joy of Jesus’ triumphant procession into Jerusalem.

In the gospel of Luke, Jesus enters Jerusalem on a colt that has never been ridden, which sounds a little dangerous to me. His disciples began leading a chorus that appears to proclaim Jesus as Messiah. The people started to lay palm leaves and cloaks in the road. The enemies of Jesus, the religious leaders of Israel, notice the commotion. They go out in the middle of the procession and confront Jesus, telling him to stop his disciples from being choir leaders for Jesus. Jesus responds that if he told the disciples to be quiet, “the stones would cry out” (Luke 19:40).

This is a beautifully mysterious utterance by Jesus. It might even help us to sit in silence a while and just ponder the phrase “the stones would cry out” while sitting by the river or a creek bed. As we pondered in our Table Gathering worship service, which is a more interactive worship experience than most, several people pondered out loud the meaning of this saying.

One thing I think it points to is that what Jesus is doing through his life, death, resurrection and ascension is bigger than just us. When Paul speaks about the work of Christ, he implies that all creation is groaning for redemption (Romans 8:20-22). Colossians 1:16 says that all creation was made for God’s glory. From Genesis, humanity is called to care for the created world as image bearers of God (Genesis 1-3). And if we read the Psalms, we hear several poetic words about the created world giving glory to God.

Humanity is certainly the center of Christ’s saving work. This is clear in Scripture. But Christ’s lordship is universal as well. He rules over all human authority as King of Kings, but all the cosmos exists because he spoke it into existence and it is all made to proclaim his power, glory and beauty.

The Jesus that calms the storm, and calms the nerves of an untamed colt, is deserving of our praise and adoration. The disciples declared Jesus as savior, but if they had failed to do so, all of creation was prepared to sing the glory of the one who was present when the world was created, and on Easter morning is making all things new.

This week, and every week, take time to get outside of yourself, and to gather with some folks to give praise and glory to the one who is the giver of all good things, who blessed you with so much and is seeking to make all things new. Including you.

The Rev. Clint Walker

First Baptist Church

North Platte