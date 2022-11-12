From the Pulpit: The spiritual importance of thanksgiving

When I think of Thanksgiving, I usually think about a time to be thankful for what the Lord gave me, celebrate with family and maybe enjoy a football game. In this article, I want us to contemplate the spiritual importance of thankfulness to the Lord.

The first point to consider is that thanksgiving, not just the holiday, is a time to remember what God did for us. Remembering is an essential aspect of the Christian life.

An example of “remembering” is when we take Communion or the Lord’s Supper. When Paul reminded the Corinthian believers what Communion is about, he repeated what the Lord told his disciples when He instituted it. After handing out the bread and the cup, He commanded that they always are to partake “in remembrance of me (Jesus)” (1 Corinthians 11:24,25).

Those statements of our Lord emphasize the necessity of remembrance. In remembering Jesus that way, I take the opportunity to thank the Lord for shedding His blood in the breaking of His body on the cross. God desires us to remember and give thanks for our eternal life in Christ, our relationships and all of His earthly provisions.

Another point to consider is that it greatly pleases the Lord when we give Him thanks. In Luke 17:12-19, we find the story of the 10 lepers whom Jesus healed. They called out to Jesus for Him to heal them. He said to begin by going to show themselves to the priest. When someone got over leprosy, which was rare because of the disease’s awfulness and no cure, they were to show themselves to the priest (Leviticus 14:1-3).

The 10 lepers obeyed the Lord. As they went, they noticed that the disease was gone. Jesus healed them. One of them turned back to thank Jesus.

Luke writes that this leper “with a loud voice glorified God, and fell down on his face at his feet, giving him thanks” (Luke 17:15b-16a). This leper worshipped the One who healed him, Jesus. He gave thanks and, in the process, esteemed God as glorious.

Thanksgiving to the Lord honors Him and gives Him the attention He deserves.

The leper pleased Jesus, and Jesus accepted his thankful worship. Jesus told him in verse 19 that his faith made him whole. In that statement, Jesus gave eternal life to the leper (who now was no longer a leper!).

However, Jesus also asked a startling question. He asked, “Were there not 10 cleansed? But where are the nine?” (Luke 17:17). Hopefully that is not a statistic, that only one out of 10 are thankful. However, here it was, one out of 10. No doubt, Jesus was saddened that the others did not return.

Why did they not go back and thank Jesus? Indeed they were together and then noticed that one left to return to Jesus. We do not know, but they missed the opportunity to hear Jesus tell them that their faith made them (spiritually) whole.

I encourage you to develop a thankful heart — not just to family and friends, but to the Lord. Thankfulness to the Lord is good for our spirit and overall wellness.

The opposite of gratefulness is discontentedness and complaining. We live in a society where people seem to want more. When we thank the Lord, we show Him that we are content and that He has provided for all our needs.

I leave you with some final words that my grandad told me years ago, “Always send a thank you.”