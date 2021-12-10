From the pulpit: There is solace for those suffering during Christmas season

A verse causes me to ponder those grieving or suffering during this Christmas season.
It is a verse that is a part of the Christmas story, but not what we think about when we think of the Nativity scene. Most of Christ’s birth story glistens with ornateness, uniqueness and beauty.
Beauty is one of my favorite things about Christmas — the beauty of snow, wrapped presents under beautifully decorated Christmas trees, Christmas cookies, and the beauty of children and families sharing warm, loving relationships. That is why I do not like to consider an aspect of the story of the birth of Jesus that is sad. It is also a fulfillment of prophecy. Jeremiah first writes about it: “Thus says the Lord: ‘A voice is heard in Ramah, lamentation and bitter weeping. Rachel is weeping for her children; she refuses to be comforted for her children because they are no more” (Jeremiah 31:15 English Standard Version).
Matthew writes that when Herod heard from the wise men that a new king was born in Bethlehem, “he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him” (Matthew 2:3b). Matthew continues telling us that after the wise men departed, an angel of the Lord met Joseph in a dream. He told him, “Rise, take the child and his mother, and flee to Egypt, and remain there until I tell you, for Herod is about to search for the child, to destroy him” (Matthew 2:13b). Joseph obeyed and protected the life of baby Jesus.
The wise men said they would go back to Herod, but God told them to go back to their country another way. After Herod realized they were not returning to him, he “became furious, and he sent and killed all the male children in Bethlehem and in all that region who were two years old or under” (Matthew 2:16).
At that moment, Herod fulfilled the above prophecy of Jeremiah. I can only try to imagine the loud weeping and lamenting that took place.
Why would God allow something like that to happen? I do not have that complete answer. There is a war between God and Satan, and Satan attempted to kill Jesus as an infant to thwart God’s plan for Jesus to grow up and become the savior of humanity through His sacrificial death on the cross for our sins.
There are many troubled people in the world. I think of situations where people now find themselves asking the same question without an answer. Something went wrong in life, and now they find themselves grieving or suffering — whether it be because a loved one died or facing severe illness or something in relationships went awry. Those things bring heaviness to hearts, and Christmas and the holiday season do not seem the same.
Our Lord offers you good news from His Word. He says, “Let not your hearts be troubled … I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also” (John 14:1, 3). Jesus comforts us with the truth that He will come back to take His children to be with Him someday. On that day, there will be more trouble or problems. On that day, “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away” (Revelation 21:4). We look forward to that great day.