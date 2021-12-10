From the pulpit: There is solace for those suffering during Christmas season

The wise men said they would go back to Herod, but God told them to go back to their country another way. After Herod realized they were not returning to him, he “became furious, and he sent and killed all the male children in Bethlehem and in all that region who were two years old or under” (Matthew 2:16).

At that moment, Herod fulfilled the above prophecy of Jeremiah. I can only try to imagine the loud weeping and lamenting that took place.

Why would God allow something like that to happen? I do not have that complete answer. There is a war between God and Satan, and Satan attempted to kill Jesus as an infant to thwart God’s plan for Jesus to grow up and become the savior of humanity through His sacrificial death on the cross for our sins.

There are many troubled people in the world. I think of situations where people now find themselves asking the same question without an answer. Something went wrong in life, and now they find themselves grieving or suffering — whether it be because a loved one died or facing severe illness or something in relationships went awry. Those things bring heaviness to hearts, and Christmas and the holiday season do not seem the same.