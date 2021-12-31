From the pulpit: Three kings — three gifts — one star

That brings me to my second point, and that is of the three gifts offered. Gold, frankincense and myrrh are very valuable, even more so in Jesus’ day in Bethlehem. These gifts are traditionally connected to who Jesus is, His kingship, His divinity and His resurrection from the dead. But the greatest gift one could ever offer Jesus is a true gift of self. You are worth more than gold, and Christ dies to prove that to you. Your prayers, which rise like incense in the morning offering of the temple, are heard and cherished by Jesus, who knows the longings of every heart that calls out to Him in their need. Your life, every life, is a gift and is anointed with the oil of gladness since Christ has conquered death and darkness. We no longer have need of aromatic oils to bury, for we will all rise to new life in Jesus.

Finally, the star these Magi followed is the direction the Lord draws all of us. We are led by the Holy Spirit, to follow the star, the light of Christ that always precedes us as it did the Magi. Allowing ourselves to be led and drawn by the light of the star that never fades, the brightness of the Father’s glory, Jesus. So many things try to distract us; the darkness overwhelms us at times. But the light of Christ will not be snuffed out; dark will not overcome, evil will not win, just as King Herod did not win.