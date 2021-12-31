From the pulpit: Three kings — three gifts — one star

Three kings — three gifts — one star
And behold, the star that they had seen at its rising, preceded them, until it came and stopped over the place where the child was. They were overjoyed at seeing the star, and on entering the house they saw the child with Mary His mother. They prostrated themselves and did Him homage. Then they opened their treasures and offered Him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
— Matthew 2:9-11
What do you think of when you read this Gospel for this weekend of Epiphany? Do you think of three wise men or Magi? Do you think of fine gifts and an impressive visit? Or do you think of the star that was followed and led the wise men to Jesus?
No matter what images come to mind for us, this weekend is an important event in salvation history for every Christian, every disciple. These three “wise guys” as I usually call them, with all reverence and respect for their role and purpose, point to several realities and truths about the birth and life of Jesus Christ our Lord.
The first is that Jesus came as a humble child and even kings noticed His presence and came to visit Him. These three kings represent all of the kingdoms on the earth. Everything God had created from the beginning of time was made subject to this little babe, this infant savior. This visitation points to the desire of God to reconcile all humanity, from the greatest to the least. This visit of the Magi also points to what Christ would do for all of us: make us royals, kings and queens, brothers and sisters of the Great King and Lord, Jesus Christ. Christ was born in a lowly state to raise us to greatness, to restore our image and likeness of God. You all are so precious and valuable in the eyes of God, more valuable than any gold or earthly gift.
That brings me to my second point, and that is of the three gifts offered. Gold, frankincense and myrrh are very valuable, even more so in Jesus’ day in Bethlehem. These gifts are traditionally connected to who Jesus is, His kingship, His divinity and His resurrection from the dead. But the greatest gift one could ever offer Jesus is a true gift of self. You are worth more than gold, and Christ dies to prove that to you. Your prayers, which rise like incense in the morning offering of the temple, are heard and cherished by Jesus, who knows the longings of every heart that calls out to Him in their need. Your life, every life, is a gift and is anointed with the oil of gladness since Christ has conquered death and darkness. We no longer have need of aromatic oils to bury, for we will all rise to new life in Jesus.
Finally, the star these Magi followed is the direction the Lord draws all of us. We are led by the Holy Spirit, to follow the star, the light of Christ that always precedes us as it did the Magi. Allowing ourselves to be led and drawn by the light of the star that never fades, the brightness of the Father’s glory, Jesus. So many things try to distract us; the darkness overwhelms us at times. But the light of Christ will not be snuffed out; dark will not overcome, evil will not win, just as King Herod did not win.
Jesus has been given to us, and our response is to respond from the true beauty and depth of who we are in Him. You are royal, kings and queens who deserve to be raised on high to the Kingdom of Heaven. You are worth more than any gift, and you are all Jesus desires to receive. Give yourself to Him. Present your heart to Him and rest in His simple and humble presence. Follow His light and do not be afraid of the darkness that surrounds. The light, Christ our Lord, will always shine bright in you and though you!