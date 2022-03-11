From the pulpit: 'Unworthy and of infinite worth'

Unworthy and of infinite worth

The Bible teaches us two truths that are, at times, hard to wrap our head around. One truth is that we are unworthy in comparison to a perfect, holy, almighty God. The other truth is that we are of infinite value, or worth, to that same God.

An old hymn often sung during this season of Lent says, “Alas and did my Savior bleed? And did my Sovereign die? Would he devote that sacred head to such a worm as I?” It expresses the sense of unworthiness that many feel when they consider themselves in the presence of God. Isaiah said, “Woe to me! … I am ruined for I am a man of unclean lips, and live among a people of unclean lips” (Isaiah 6:5). Isaiah also says that “all our righteousness is like filthy rags” (Isaiah 64:6). God said through the apostle Paul that “all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23).

This language of unworthiness describes how human beings have chosen to betray God, disobey his commands and go in the opposite direction from what He has commanded us to do. We have sinned as people, and thus have chosen not to trust God. This often leads us to worship gods of our making, which reflect our sinful desires and our unwillingness to be reconciled to God and do His will. One theological tradition even holds to the language of “total depravity.” However, most of the language of unworthiness in Scripture comes from a very human response of encountering God in all of God’s beauty, holiness, power and truth, and then looking at one’s self and saying that I am unworthy in comparison.

However unworthy we may feel before God or others, Scripture also teaches that we are of infinite worth to God. God sent Jesus to seek us out and draw us back to himself. Luke 15 compares our worth to a lost sheep and a lost coin that we would do anything to find and bring home. It compares us to a lost child that comes home and is reconciled and put in right standing as well. John says that we have so much value that He calls us his children (I John 3). Jesus called us His friends and laid down His life for us (Gospel of John). God calls all to repentance (Acts 17:30) and gives each follower of his gifts to add value to the body of Christ (Romans 12, I Corinthians 12).

We may feel unworthy of God’s love. And we may feel the weight of our alienation from God because of our sin. However, God found us worth enough to seek to be reconciled with us (Romans 5, 2 Corinthians 5), and to offer us an eternal home in His presence (Luke 14).

Therefore, know that although you have done things that have made you unworthy in comparison to Almighty God, God has placed infinite value on you as his child. He calls you close because he wants you to be reconciled and made whole, so that God can work through you to live a life of love and hope in a world longing for both. He has called His disciples light and salt. He has called us to live lives of beauty and truth for Him on earth, and spend eternity in the new heaven and new earth where all relationships are made whole and reconciled, and all persons are made new into the fullness of who God created them to be.

Think on these things. Amen.

The Rev. Clint Walker

First Baptist Church

North Platte