From the Pulpit: What are angels and what do they do?

In the recent past I had the experience of encountering an angel. This was not a person, though we often call someone who does something kind “an angel.” Rather, this was the spiritual being that often shows up in the Scriptures to do God’s bidding. I’ll let you ask me in private about the experience, but for our purposes today I’ll explain who these angels are and what they do.

First, angels are pure spirit. That means that they don’t have bodies and aren’t physical. Just like God, who is pure spirit, so are these angels. This is in contrast to human persons, who are both spirit and body together in one being. Although we are also spiritual, our spiritual nature is united with our physical nature in one person: “you” or “me.” This means that no human has ever become an angel. Although we often say that we “have an angel in heaven” when referring to our grandmother or, perhaps, a child who has died, this only happens on TV. Humans never become angels (or vice versa) because the two are completely different. Even when angels become visible, it is not because they are physical but only part of their spiritual power (Tobit 12:19).

Instead, angels are another category of beings because they were created to assist humans. The word “angel” comes from the Greek word for “messenger” because angels often bring God’s message to his people, either via word or through action. Consider the archangel Gabriel’s message to the Virgin Mary that she will conceive a child (Luke 1:26-38). Or consider the angel guarding the way to the Tree of Life (Genesis 3:24): The message is “you can’t pass this way.”

Since angels are pure spirit, they do not change. Since we are embodied, we change. For an example, just look at your baby picture. Was that you? Have you changed? In the same way that God is eternal and unchangeable, so also are we at the end of our earthly life. Change is possible, but only until the end of the period of changeableness — also known as the time for repentance!

Since angels are pure spirit, they are also not hampered by the weakness we know because of our sinful bodies. Every time that an angel appears in the Scriptures, they have to say “Don’t be afraid!” (Genesis 21:17, Tobit 12:17, Luke 1:13, 30; Luke 2:10, just to cite a few). Angels aren’t cute like in our fanciful pictures. Rather, they are mighty beings that can inspire fear in weak humans!

The Lord sends his angels to watch over us (Psalm 91:11). This is the source of our tradition of guardian angels. Each of us has a messenger, a spiritual guardian assigned uniquely to us. It is good to pray to your guardian angels; that is, to ask them for their help and protection, or to carry our prayers to God (Tobit 12:12). There are, of course, both good and evil angels. While all were created good, they decided upon the moment of their creation to follow God or to rebel against him. And due to their unchangeableness, that was an eternal decision. Satan has no repentance because, unlike us, he cannot change! These evil angels are still stronger than us, but they are much weaker than the good angels due to their sin and separation from God’s power. Case in point: Satan was cast out of heaven by the archangel Michael (Revelation 12:7-9).

Part of the message of angels is God’s unchanging love for us. In his great plan of salvation, He has created spiritual beings just for you and I so that His love might always surround us with protection and to shepherd us toward Himself.

They are no replacement for Jesus Christ, but yet another assurance of God’s love for us and His promise to “be with us always, even to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20). Holy angels of God, pray for us!