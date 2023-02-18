Then Jesus went from Galilee to the Jordan River to be baptized by John. But John tried to talk Him out of it. “I am the one who needs to be baptized by you,” He said, “so why are you coming to me?” But Jesus said, “It should be done, for we must carry out all that God requires. So John agreed to baptize Him. After His baptism, as Jesus came up out of the water, the heavens were opened and He saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and settling on Him. And a voice from heaven said, “This is my dearly loved Son, who brings me great joy.”

— Matthew 3:13-17 NLT

Sometimes things are not what they seem to be in our lives. We may like order and reason for things that happen in life to make sense.

John’s baptism was a baptism of repentance. People said, in word and deed, that they had sinned, that they were sorry, that they wanted to demonstrate the changes in their lives to God, themselves and others by being washed.

And here comes Jesus, without sin, wanting John to baptize Him. It was a way for Jesus to identify with us. To be humble.

And it was a starting point for the public part of His ministry. An announcement of sorts to the community that His mission was from the Father.

From this proclamation through action, Jesus would go directly to the wilderness for 40 days. He who had all power deferred in the moment to the power of the Father. And the actions of John holding Him under the water, if even for a brief moment. Jesus submitted all control during this declaration.

What about the times in our lives when we feel powerless? When we can’t fix this life? I don’t really think we can fix anything. Not ultimately anyway.

Eventually, our solutions are exposed as mere Band-Aids, we run out of options, and our bodies quit.

We can want more — more money, more possessions, more family and friends, more time and more life:

“I have so much more to do …”

“I have so much that I’ve not done …”

“I still want to ask about …”

We don’t like to be weak. We don’t like not being in control. We don’t like being sick. We say things like, “I’m getting better. I will be able to do more then.”

We want to be self-supporting, self-sustaining and independent. These are not bad things, but sometimes just like Jesus we need to release our power and trust, because this is also true: God loves weak people and not for what they can do, but for His glory.

Each time He said, “My grace is all you need. My power works best in weakness.“ So now I am glad to boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ can work through me. That’s why I take pleasure in my weaknesses, and in the insults, hardships, persecutions, and troubles that I suffer for Christ. For when I am weak, then I am strong.

— 2 Corinthians 12: 9-10 NLT

I often hear people say, “God kept me alive for a reason.” Which is often followed with, “I’m trying to figure out what it is.” The answer may be simpler than we make it.

Maybe the reason God keeps us alive in this world, the reason that God prepares us for life in the next, is that He loves us and wants relationship. Through that relationship we learn to depend on Him more and less upon ourselves.

Maybe our purpose is this:

To say thank you.

To talk with Him.

To learn from Him.

When we look for the “big purpose,” we miss the obvious. He wants us, all of us, not just what we can’t handle ourselves.

In the midst of our struggles to measure up, we discover that He is with us and loves us subversively, weakening our defenses and strongholds, and humbly, so that in our weakness, the power of Christ can work through us.

Jesus modeled that kind of life through His baptism.