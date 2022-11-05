From the Pulpit: What if we get it backward?

All of you together are Christ’s body, and each of you is a part of it.

— 1 Corinthians 12:27

How many of you are like me? Your day is going along pretty well and something small happens — maybe it is a hangnail on your pinky toenail or a paper cut on your index finger. Then all of your focus is directed toward a part of the body which normally you would never even think about.

In my world, I encounter people with more complex physical issues every day. Maybe that pain in the arm is diagnosed as a heart attack or the upset stomach is a blockage in an intestine. That part of the body becomes the focus because it is not functioning the way in which it was designed, leading to a major interruption with the entire purpose of the body, which is to enable us to live with purpose and meaning.

Medically, we know that each part of the body has a function, and distress in one can bring health issues to another. Take the paper cut or hangnail examples from the beginning: What if an infection begins and spreads? A minor discomfort can become an emergency for the whole body.

This was what Paul was talking about: “All of us together are Christ’s body,” the church. Jesus is the head signaling commands to all of the parts to function together in unity. We tend to think in our limited reasoning that the most important is a pastor or a worship leader — the up-front people whom everyone sees serving God, the voices of Jesus. There are many behind-the-scenes people; each with different capacities, different abilities and different vulnerabilities. The question comes then: What if we get it backwards in our church community life?

What if all of the people behind the voices aren’t there to support the public face, the big event of a worship service, the sermon, the game-time pageantry? What if the verbal part is the work that supports everything else of what it means to be the body of Christ?

The heartbeat of the body of Christ isn’t the preacher or worship leader. The heartbeat is Jesus, whose blood and breath invigorate each finger, each toe, each skin cell, forearm and chin. Each part that touches hurting hearts and sores isn’t doing it so that the pastor has an object lesson to complete the sermon and make a point.

The objective is the touch, the act, the affection, the love — all of which is orchestrated by Christ into the true worship of our Lord, which is how we live our lives.

There is no value difference between serving by voicing a sermon, singing a song when you are alone, sweeping the floor after a fellowship meal, baking a casserole for a sick friend, praying for the student as he walks past going to school, or sitting silently with those who grieve.

We are the body of Christ making a difference in our broken world.

Live as the limb or body part you were formed to be. Serve the way you hear His voice demonstrating His love and sacrifice. We are not all called to be the voice, the public face of the church, but we are all called to serve Christ.