From the Pulpit: What's in the name?

I am an American Baptist pastor serving the historic First Baptist Church of North Platte in the heartland of our country here in Lincoln County.

However, if you were to take a survey of our congregation, you would find out that many of our core constituents started their spiritual journeys in congregations (here or elsewhere) that have a different “middle name” such as “Lutheran,” “Catholic,” “Methodist” and the like.

In other words, many people were drawn to our congregation because they felt that the Word was preached here, Christ’s love was shown here, and they felt welcomed quickly into the church “family.”

We may have historic ties to our denomination and we may share mission and ministry with them at times, but only a few in our congregation get excited about being a part of a denominational organization.

The same is true of many of your churches. Some of you may have a strong affinity to terms such as “Presbyterian,” “Evangelical Free,” “Berean” or “Foursquare,” but many in your churches would have very little interest in such matters.

Perhaps some of you have avoided attending churches altogether because you dislike the idea of “belonging to a denomination” and prefer to be non-sectarian, even as Christians.

Over a decade ago, I pastored in a small rural community in Colorado. Wonderful people there. And like many congregations, the widow ladies got together and shared a meal at the local restaurant after church.

Sometimes my family joined them. Often a little old lady from the “Christian” church would drop by our table, and say something to the effect of “I hope you Baptists have a nice day. I am going back to spend time with the ‘Christians’ now.” That always bothered me, because I have always considered my identity to be grounded in being a “Christian” — a follower of Jesus — first before I claimed any denominational identity.

You see, I don’t believe that Baptists are the only believers getting into heaven. I also think that there are most likely other groups of believers that understand some things and do some things a little bit better than we do at times.

God has blessed us with different congregations from different histories with some differing traditions so that we can reach different people, learn from each other and water different fields of mission with God’s grace.

So, what is in the name? I think the name of our different churches, like our given names, tells a lot about our spiritual family connections.

For instance, the last two words in our church’s name are “North Platte.” It speaks to being grounded in a network of believers across congregations in this community, for the good of this community.

Our middle name, “Baptist,” speaks to an extended family of churches that partner in missions, ministry and service, and who share some distinctive ideas about congregational governance and the importance of individuals having a personal faith that they take ownership of.

And then there is the name “church,” which speaks to the broader fellowship of believers across denominations, geography and time that place their faith in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, and yet gather in specific places to worship.

I am a part of the church of Jesus, and so are my friends who believe in and worship in Africa or in a different building across town. We are all a part of Christ’s church.

So, what is in the name? A lot. But most importantly, I am a born-again child of God because I placed my faith in Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, and serve him, proclaim Him and worship Him. It is the name of Jesus I claim first.

Find yourself a congregation that does the same, whether it is at the church I serve, or another church that loves and serves Jesus with all their hearts.