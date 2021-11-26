From the pulpit: Why thankfulness?

Hallelujah!
Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good;
his faithful love endures forever.
— Psalm 106:1 (Christian Standard Bible)
Why should we be thankful? Does God expect us to be thankful when we are surrounded by difficult circumstances or even difficult people? Why is a life of gratitude important to God and to us? Do we cease to voice our gratitude to God when times are tough? Are we to give thanks only on the fourth Thursday of November, or because David tells us to do so in a psalm?
I am always amazed (I know that I should quit underestimating our Lord) when we discover through science truths which God has already shared with us in Scripture. An article in Psychology Today titled “7 Scientifically Proven Benefits of Gratitude” compiled a list from the conclusions of several psychological studies conducted over the years. The first finding was that people who are grateful open the door to more relationships. Appreciation and expressing thank you through words or in writing leads to an openness for others and more opportunities for relationships. How would this study connect with the words of Psalm 106? Our most important relationship in life is with our Creator and Lord. When we express our thank-yous to God, we are opening up our lives and letting him work in and through us. We cannot harbor self-pity; instead we exchange that negative self-centeredness with gratitude, which is outward-focused. Our faith is stronger, and with that growth, we open ourselves to God and to those people he has placed in our lives. Yes, even the more challenging souls. God is good and his goodness spills over into us and through us to those around as we express thankfulness.
The Psychology Today article also referred to a study that discovered gratitude improves our physical health. Grateful people live longer, have fewer aches and pains, and tend to be healthier. Is this because our focus is not upon ourselves but on our Creator and others? Thankful followers of Christ, remember that our bodies are the temple of God and that his Holy Spirit lives in us (1 Corinthians 6:19-20). Another study concluded that gratitude helps people sleep better. The study commented that writing a few things for which a person is grateful before bed every night improved quality and length of sleep. Our Lord has created us to be a grateful people.
It should not be surprising that other studies concluded that grateful people improve their psychological health, mental strength and self-esteem. As we give thanks, our happiness increases and depression decreases. We negatively compare ourselves to others less and become more content with our own lives. We are able to appreciate others in our lives and have more resiliency when we experience tragedy and loss. Jesus reminds us in the Sermon on the Mount not to worry or be anxious (Matthew 6:25-34). Grateful people also have been shown to have greater empathy for others and less aggression, which also corresponds to Jesus’ command to not worry or let stress rule our lives.
Paul instructs us to rejoice in the Lord: “Don’t worry about anything, but in everything, through prayer and petition with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus (Philippians 4:4-6 CSB). Scripture again affirms the scientific studies. Give thanks to our Lord and he gifts us with peace. Peace that transforms us and transcends understanding.
Thankfulness is not a once-a-year event, not even a once-in-a-while thing that we do. Living with gratefulness and thanksgiving is a 24/7 opportunity and lifestyle that has benefits beyond our comprehension. We give thanks at all times, the good and the bad, because our Lord is good and his faithful love endures forever! Forever is forever, just like our Savior’s character and care for us. We are blessed when our hearts are always filled with thankfulness.
Chaplain Brenda Lee
Director of Pastoral Services
Great Plains Health