From the pulpit: Why thankfulness?

Why should we be thankful? Does God expect us to be thankful when we are surrounded by difficult circumstances or even difficult people? Why is a life of gratitude important to God and to us? Do we cease to voice our gratitude to God when times are tough? Are we to give thanks only on the fourth Thursday of November, or because David tells us to do so in a psalm?

I am always amazed (I know that I should quit underestimating our Lord) when we discover through science truths which God has already shared with us in Scripture. An article in Psychology Today titled “7 Scientifically Proven Benefits of Gratitude” compiled a list from the conclusions of several psychological studies conducted over the years. The first finding was that people who are grateful open the door to more relationships. Appreciation and expressing thank you through words or in writing leads to an openness for others and more opportunities for relationships. How would this study connect with the words of Psalm 106? Our most important relationship in life is with our Creator and Lord. When we express our thank-yous to God, we are opening up our lives and letting him work in and through us. We cannot harbor self-pity; instead we exchange that negative self-centeredness with gratitude, which is outward-focused. Our faith is stronger, and with that growth, we open ourselves to God and to those people he has placed in our lives. Yes, even the more challenging souls. God is good and his goodness spills over into us and through us to those around as we express thankfulness.