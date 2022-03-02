Geiser: Be on the lookout for sandhill cranes

With warmer weather in the forecast, more cranes are migrating north. There have been many birds spotted in the North Platte area and several cranes are at viewing locations near Kearney and Grand Island, but we haven’t hit peak numbers yet.

Over 500,000 sandhill cranes will make their way from Texas, New Mexico and Mexico to breeding grounds in Northern Canada and some as far as Siberia. After traveling several thousand miles from the start of their journey, the cranes need rest and a good food source to refuel their bodies for the rest of their journey and the Platte River Valley is the perfect stop-over area for them.

While here, cranes will deposit up to a pound of fat, providing energy to complete their migration and to initiate nesting. About 90% of their diet consists of corn and 10% is made up of invertebrates like earthworms, snails and insect larvae found in the wet meadows of the Platte valley. Invertebrates are a key component to egg development; without it, eggshells are weak and brittle and survival rates decrease.

Crane viewing

Viewing sandhill cranes can be done by driving highways and backroads. The North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau has created a crane viewing brochure that includes a driving route where people can drive to see this great crane spectacle. The brochure is available at the Visitor Bureau office or from their website at visitnorthplatte.com/outdoor-recreation.

When viewing cranes from your vehicle keep safety in mind and pull off roadways without blocking driveways or pasture gates. Stay in your vehicle or in blinds and do not approach or harass the birds. Be courteous to other crane watchers and do not cross fences or go onto private property.

Buffalo Bill Ranch viewing

Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area has several locations to view cranes from that are easily accessible from a vehicle by pulling over to the side of the road. As you turn off Buffalo Bill Avenue toward the camping area of the recreation area, cranes will typically utilize the meadows on either side of the road.

There is a designated pull-off area near the west end of the area where signs about the cranes can be read and viewing can be done from a vehicle or by taking a short walk to a viewing trailer that sits just south of the signs. A 2022 park permit is required to enter the state recreation area.

North River WMA crane blind

Another public crane viewing blind is located at North River Wildlife Management Area. From Hershey, drive north on North Hershey Road three miles to Wildlife Road, turn right and go almost two miles east on the gravel. The furthest east parking lot on the wildlife management area boundary is the parking area to use to get to the blind. Signs will let you know that you’re at the correct parking area.

Getting to the blind requires a half-mile hike from the parking lot over mostly level terrain but sturdy footwear is recommended. Signs show the way along with solar lights on part of the trail to the blind. The blind has room for about eight adults.

Crane viewing etiquette is listed in the blind as well as a sign-in sheet for users. No permits are required to use this free blind, but funding for wildlife management areas comes from the purchase of habitat stamps. Hunters purchase the stamp as part of their hunting permits, but birders, hikers and others that utilize these areas should consider helping maintain these valuable wild places. Stamps cost $25 and are available online at outdoornebraska.org, at the Nebraska Game and Parks office and local vendors. Help keep these public areas available for years to come by purchasing a habitat stamp. For more information about this blind call the North Platte Game and Parks office at 308-535-8025.

All the viewing areas are first-come-first-served. The public should dress accordingly for the weather and abide by crane viewing etiquette.

» Stay in the blind or vehicle.

» Do not approach or harass birds.

» No camera flash or lights from phones/tablets during low-light times.

» Get to the blind before cranes land in the evenings and do not leave until it is dark.

Morning users should arrive in time to get to the blind before the sky starts to lighten up and plan on staying until all cranes leave the river.

» Be courteous to other crane watchers.

» Always stay on designated paths and do not cross property boundary onto private land.

By following a few rules, we can all enjoy the cranes while they are here, and we can ensure that the voice of the sandhill crane is heard for many years to come.

For more crane viewing locations call or visit the web sites below:

» North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, crane tours and crane viewing guide, visitnorthplatte.com/outdoor-recreation or call 308-532-4729.

» Crane Trust Nature and Visitor’s Center near Alda, cranetrust.org or call 308-382-1820

» Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary near Gibbon, rowe.audubon.org or call 308-468-5282

» Fort Kearny State Historical Park and State Recreation Area, NGPC, 308-865-5305

» Clear Creek Wildlife Management Area near Lewellen, NGPC, 308-778-5486

NASP archery tournament

Game and Parks is hosting a National Archery in the Schools Program Western Regional Tournament this Saturday at the D&N Event Center.

If your school teaches the NASP archery shooting program as part of the physical education curriculum and you are in grades four through 12, you are eligible to participate in this tournament. Walk-in registration will be taken at 9 a.m. on Saturday for those still wanting to shoot archery. Fees are $15 per student; loaner equipment will be provided.

Tout bird club meeting

The Tout bird club of North Platte will be hosting a meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission located at 301 E. State Farm Road. The bird club will have a presentation by Biologist Andy Moore about pollinators, plantings and how prescribed fire impacts areas. All ages are welcome to attend this free event.