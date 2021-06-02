Geiser: Big game application period approaching

The application period is June 14 to June 25 for general elk, antelope and deer draw units. Applicants may apply for one elk permit or one elk bonus point. Deer and antelope applicants may apply for one deer or antelope permit or one preference point during this time.

The application period begins at 1 p.m. CT on June 14. Paper applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on June 25 by 5 p.m. CT, or by 11:59 p.m. for online applications. One application is allowed per person per species.

The draw units are established to provide equal opportunity to obtain permits in those units. They are determined by the overall demand on a unit’s permits. Residents get preference over nonresidents when these permits are drawn.

Applications can be completed at outdoornebraska.org, by using the paper application form in the “2021 Big Game Guide,” which is available at Game and Parks offices and local vendors, or in person at a Game and Parks permitting office.