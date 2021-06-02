Geiser: Big game application period approaching

The application period is June 14 to June 25 for general elk, antelope and deer draw units. Applicants may apply for one elk permit or one elk bonus point. Deer and antelope applicants may apply for one deer or antelope permit or one preference point during this time.
The application period begins at 1 p.m. CT on June 14. Paper applications must be received by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on June 25 by 5 p.m. CT, or by 11:59 p.m. for online applications. One application is allowed per person per species.
The draw units are established to provide equal opportunity to obtain permits in those units. They are determined by the overall demand on a unit’s permits. Residents get preference over nonresidents when these permits are drawn.
Applications can be completed at outdoornebraska.org, by using the paper application form in the “2021 Big Game Guide,” which is available at Game and Parks offices and local vendors, or in person at a Game and Parks permitting office.
Results from the draw will be available on July 2. Applicants not providing valid email addresses when applying will be responsible for monitoring their status online at outdoornebraska.org. Those submitting a valid email address will be notified via email if they were successful or not in the draw. Successful applicants will have until July 16 to complete the purchase of their awarded permits. Awarded but unpaid permits will result in applicants losing preference points or bonus points and forfeiting the permit. Any forfeited draw permits will be available during the appropriate buy period listed below:
» July 26: Any unlimited quota permits will go on sale online or at Game and Parks permitting offices starting at 1 p.m. CT.
» Aug. 2: Residents and nonresidents may purchase any limited quota deer permits.
» Aug. 3: Residents, nonresidents and eligible resident and nonresident landowners may purchase any limited quota antelope permits.
» Aug. 4: Residents may purchase any remaining elk permits.
In addition, July 2 is the final day to apply for the Super Tag and Combo multispecies lottery permits. Aug. 6 is the last day to apply for one bighorn sheep lottery permit. Visit outdoornebraska.org, which includes a digital version of the “Big Game Guide,” for more information.
Enders SRA 100-year extravaganza
Enders State Recreation Area will have a park celebration this Saturday with a day packed full of fun and learning as part of Nebraska’s state parks centennial.
Join the 5K run at Enders. Registration for the run is at 6:30 a.m. and the event starts at 7 a.m.
Beginning at 8 a.m. many hands-on and fun events will fill the day at Enders. Try kayaking, visit the parks history tent and learn about the History of Enders Reservoir and Rock Creek SRA, learn about mammals and birds and have fun at booths with more activities.
Food and craft vendors will set up near the main entrance of the park at Center Dam camping area. There will be a semi-truck show, tractor show, and a car show for park guests to come view the unique entries in each category from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. along with a BBQ contest.
The famed Gould Brothers will be at Enders at 3 p.m. to perform their one-of-a-kind shotgun trick shooting and entertaining show that is sure to amaze park guests.
Finish the day’s events off with Shooter Jaxx from 7 to 10 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of country/rock-style music from this Nebraska band.
Come and go as you please for the day or come for the weekend and camp. All the events and activities are free for the public thanks to many gracious sponsors of this 100 years of state parks celebrations. Camping at North 40 and Center Dam campgrounds will be closed to the public June 2 to 5 to make room for vendors, but there is plenty of camping areas at Enders for those wishing to camp.
All times listed are Mountain Time. A park entry permit is required and are available at Enders or online at the Game and Parks Commission web site at outdoornebraska.gov.
Family fishing event
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting a family fishing event June 18 at Birdwood Lake Wildlife Management Area from 6 to 8 p.m.
Family fishing nights are a Nebraska Game and Parks program designed to help make family fishing adventures possible and rewarding. The events are free and loaner fishing equipment, bait and staff will be on hand to assist those of all ages learn the basics of this fun and relaxing activity. Everyone is invited regardless of age or skill. Those 16 years and older wanting to fish will need a valid fishing license. Look for the colorful Game and Parks fishing trailer.
Birdwood is referred to as Fire Lake by some and is the first Interstate 80 Lake west of North Platte. To get to the lake, take South River Road or Walker Road west then turn on Homestead Road.
Take ’Em Fishing challenge
Take ’Em Fishing challenge introduced by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages experienced anglers to take new or lapsed anglers fishing. Share your passion with someone you care about, whether it’s a grandchild, a child, a spouse, a neighbor, a colleague or a friend, It doesn’t matter if they’ve never fished before, or if they just haven’t fished for some time.
Each time you go, submit a photo of yourself fishing with the person you took, tell us about your trip and you’ll be automatically registered into our Take ’Em Fishing drawing. Prize winners will be contacted by Nebraska Game and Parks and announced monthly on social media.
Remember to buy your Nebraska fishing permit online, if you haven’t already. Youth 15 years old and younger do not need a permit.
Fishing is vital to the conservation of Nebraska’s natural resources, as money generated through the sale of fishing permits and aquatic habitat stamps is used to maintain healthy fisheries, improve water quality and to enhance access for anglers.
Fishing also improves mental health, brings families and friends closer together and creates more inspired workers. Economically, fishing also provides a huge boost, contributing millions of dollars to the state’s economy annually, and creating millions in retail sales.
Fishing can provide many memories for friends and families and keep the long-held tradition of outdoor enjoyment alive for many. Get outside this month and enjoy all the benefits the outdoors has to offer. We are so fortunate to have such a state that is rich in outdoor activities, places to go and people to enjoy it with.