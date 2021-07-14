Geiser: Clean, drain and dry to thwart zebra mussels

Boat owners are urged to clean, drain and dry all watercraft after use at any body of water to prevent the spread of invasive species like zebra mussels.

Zebra mussels are believed to have arrived in North America as a stowaway in freshwater ballasts in commercial vessels from Europe sometime around 1986. The mussel was first discovered in the Great Lakes in Lake St. Clair in June 1988. Since then, the transport of the zebra mussel throughout much of North America has taken place and has spread to many waterways in the U.S. and Canada.

A zebra mussel is an aquatic invasive species that looks like a D-shaped clam, with alternating light and dark bands. Young zebra mussels are too small to see with the naked eye, so they can easily be transported unintentionally. Most zebra mussels are less than an inch long at maturity. Adults form large, dense colonies attaching themselves to any hard surfaces; once this happens damage to boating equipment, docks, dams, water treatment plants, irrigation pipes can occur and can be costly to repair. These mussels also filter large quantities of plankton from water, decreasing the food supply for native fish species. Mussels increase water clarity, causing increases in unwanted vegetation and can create a hazard on swimming areas with their sharp shells.