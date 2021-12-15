Geiser: Eagle viewing during the winter months

Eagle viewing will pick up in during the winter as these majestic birds follow the waterfowl migration and search for open water.
The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District provides free facilities for the public to view eagles and other wildlife from.
Ogallala’s eagle-viewing facility is just below the south end of Kingsley Dam at Lake Ogallala. The facility will be open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, then every Saturday and Sunday through the end of February from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT. There are several eagles and waterfowl for great bird viewing. There are many eagles in the area so if you like to watch or photograph these big birds, now is your chance. Don’t forget your binoculars when visiting.
The Johnson No. 2 Hydro or J2 near Lexington has bleachers situated in front of large windows which look over the Supply Canal. Spotting scopes are provided, but you may want to bring you own binoculars — there are attendants available to answer questions. The J2 hydroplant is located about seven miles south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750. Signs along area roads will help guide visitors to the plant. The J2 viewing area is open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, then every Saturday and Sunday through the end of February from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST.
Both facilities offer a great vantage point to watch eagles as they soar in the sky, catch fish and sit on the ice and in nearby trees. Eagles will be following the waterfowl migration and can be found on water bodies that have some ice to perch on along with open water to hunt in. Visitors are reminded to remain in the facilities while watching the eagles. More information and maps of the facilities can be found online at The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District web site cnppid.com.
Eagles also gather around Sutherland Reservoir, Lake Maloney, Johnson Lake, Red Willow, Swanson, Enders and other reservoirs across the state. Take a road trip with family and friends, enjoy a drive and all the wildlife at one of these areas.
Keep in mind that eagles are easily disturbed and are cautious of humans. Trying to approach the birds or loud noises could frighten the birds from the area. Give them the space they need especially when trying to photograph them.
Johnson Lake star gazing event
Join Game and Parks staff for some stargazing and marshmallow roasting at Johnson Lake State Recreation Area this Saturday as the Cold Moon reaches its peak illumination.
This event is free and will be located at the A1 group campsite from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be two telescopes for stargazing and those attending can bring their own star gazing equipment if they have some.
Dress for the weather and bring a lawn chair to enjoy the crisp night air. A valid park entry permit is required.
For more information call Johnson Lake at 308-785-2685.
First day hikes
First day guided hikes will be going on across Nebraska at many state parks and recreation areas to get people outside on the first day of the New Year. First day hikes aim to give people a chance to view wildlife, enjoy hiking trails and witness spectacular views at various parks across Nebraska. In our area there are several places to go on Jan. 1 to celebrate the great outdoors at a state park. For a list of more first day hikes in other locations, visit outdoornebraska.gov and click the calendar tab.
In our area, Buffalo Bill Ranch will host at first day hike along with Johnson Lake and Lake Ogallala.
Big game meetings
Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public informational meetings this winter.
Meetings are scheduled in each Game and Parks district. Biologists will discuss big game harvest results and season structure, and take questions on several topics, including big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases, among others.
All meetings begin at 7 p.m. local time.
The schedule is:
» Jan. 3 — Hebron, Hebron Activity Center, 329 Lincoln Ave.
» Jan. 5 — Fremont, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area Group Lodge, 4349 W. State Lakes Road.
» Jan. 6 — Lincoln, Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.
» Jan. 10 — Cambridge, Cambridge Community Building, 722 Patterson St.
» Jan. 11 — Alma, Johnson Center Building, 509 West Main St.
» Jan. 12 — Alliance, Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave.
» Jan. 12 — Burwell, Burwell Senior Center, 411 Grand Ave.
» Jan. 13 — Valentine, Niobrara Lodge, 803 East U.S. Highway 20.
People who cannot attend a meeting can watch an online big game informational session via Zoom. The Zoom meeting will be at 7 p.m. CT Jan. 18. Those who wish to attend can find information and the registration link at outdoornebraska.gov/deer.