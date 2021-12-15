Geiser: Eagle viewing during the winter months

Eagle viewing will pick up in during the winter as these majestic birds follow the waterfowl migration and search for open water.

The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District provides free facilities for the public to view eagles and other wildlife from.

Ogallala’s eagle-viewing facility is just below the south end of Kingsley Dam at Lake Ogallala. The facility will be open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, then every Saturday and Sunday through the end of February from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT. There are several eagles and waterfowl for great bird viewing. There are many eagles in the area so if you like to watch or photograph these big birds, now is your chance. Don’t forget your binoculars when visiting.

The Johnson No. 2 Hydro or J2 near Lexington has bleachers situated in front of large windows which look over the Supply Canal. Spotting scopes are provided, but you may want to bring you own binoculars — there are attendants available to answer questions. The J2 hydroplant is located about seven miles south of Lexington near the intersection of county roads 749 and 750. Signs along area roads will help guide visitors to the plant. The J2 viewing area is open on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, then every Saturday and Sunday through the end of February from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. CST.