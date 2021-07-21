Geiser: Explore Nebraska state parks this summer

The summer is winding down quickly, but there’s still time to get outside and explore the many diverse state parks in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is challenging you to explore our state park in honor of our parks’ centennial. When at a state park, snap a selfie at one of the parks and share your story for a chance to win prizes. The best stories and photos will be included in our centennial time capsule, which will be preserved and shared with future generations.

If you visit Nebraska’s first three parks, Chadron State Park, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area and Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, and our newest one, Danish Alps State Recreation Area, and submit a photo taken at each park’s selfie station, you’ll be entered for a chance to win our grand prize: a Forest River RV Patriot Edition 14cc from AC Nelsen RV World.