Geiser: Explore the outdoors on a First Day Hike

Nebraska’s annual First Day Hikes are looking a little different this year with social distancing, but it’s a great chance to get outside and explore trails, watch wildlife, take photos and create many lasting memories. This year, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission encourages families to take self-guided hikes between Jan. 1 and 3 at a Nebraska state park, state historical park or state recreation area.
Though parks usually offer guided tours, hot chocolate and more, this year’s First Day Hikes have been adjusted to account for the current public health situation. Select parks are planning on giving the event their own unique spin, including a treasure hunt, selfie station and more on popular trails.
A self-guided hike will be held at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. Head over to the ranch and hike the park, see the buildings, read some history, take some selfies in the display cutouts and visit the bison on your hike. The snow and creek on the grounds will make for some great scenery along the way.
To find the more information on other locations for First Day Hikes, visit outdoornebraska.org/firstdayhikes.
Those participating in First Day Hikes are encouraged to tag @NEGameandParks in their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram posts or by using the hashtag #NEParks100 for a chance to be featured on the agency’s social streams.
Be sure to check the weather before leaving home and dress appropriately in layers, bring some water and snacks, and hike with a partner. Honor public health recommendations by staying close to home, hiking with household members and keeping a 6-foot distance from others.
Nebraska’s 76 state parks, state historical parks and state recreation areas offer a variety of other opportunities for hikers and walkers to be active. Find a park to explore at outdoornebraska.org/parks or a trail to hike at outdoornebraska.org/hikingtrails.
Fish salvage at Hackberry Lake
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has declared a fish salvage for Hackberry Lake on the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge south of Valentine from through Sept. 30, 2021.
The lake was scheduled to have its existing fish population renovated during 2019 and 2020 as part of an Aquatic Habitat Project to eliminate common carp on the refuge. However, the renovation has been postponed multiple times due to wet conditions and unsuitable water levels. Salvages are implemented to facilitate angler use of the existing fish in the lake.
During the salvage period at Hackberry Lake, length limits will be rescinded, but daily bag limits will be maintained. Those limits being rescinded are the one-fish-34-inches-or-longer restriction in the northern pike daily bag limit, the one-fish-21-inches-or-longer restriction in the largemouth bass daily bag limit, and the 15-inch minimum length limit for largemouth bass.
Fish may be taken only by hook-and-line or archery. Game fish may be taken by archery July 1-Sept. 30 while nongame fish, such as common carp, may be taken any time.
Due to concerns for the spread of aquatic invasive species, salvaged fish cannot be sold or used for stocking into other public or private bodies of water.
The Aquatic Habitat Project is a joint effort of Game and Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Online classes
Game and Parks is offering several online classes in January for those wishing to learn more about ice fishing, the science of animals, birds and nature.
Ice fishing
Anglers can learn the basics of ice-fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at virtual Discover Ice-Fishing clinics in January.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Fish and Game Association will host classroom clinics via Zoom on Jan. 16 and Jan. 19. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no on-ice clinics in January.
Join the panel of avid ice-fishers to learn about ice-fishing safety, clothing, equipment and gear, as well as suggestions on where to fish. Each clinic will end with a question-and-answer session.
Register to attend one or both sessions by going to the calendar event entries at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
The science of classes
Explore the science behind hibernation, protective fur, feathers, scales, and lichens in a six-part online “Science Of” series hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The series, taught by Game and Parks educators, starts Jan. 14 and will take place at 3 p.m. CT via Zoom.
The series is designed to explore the science behind everyday things people see or hear about nature or animals, even those that may be found in their own backyard.
This series will feature:
» Jan. 14: The Science of … Hibernation.
» Jan. 21: The Science of … Body Coverings.
» Jan. 28: The Science of … Turtles.
» Feb. 4: The Science of … Mosses and Lichens.
» Feb. 11: The Science of … Threatened and Endangered Species.
» Feb. 18: The Science of … Wetlands.
The webinars are free, but require pre-registration. Sign up for one or all of the webinars at calendar.outdoornebraska.org or through the Game and Parks’ Facebook page at Facebook.com/NEGameandParks. Those registered will receive a confirmation email with a password to login to the webinar at the specific date and time.
For those that are interested but cannot attend the live events, each virtual webinar will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks Education channel on YouTube. Search “Nebraska Game and Parks Education” on YouTube and subscribe for future videos.
For more information, contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov.
Bird and Books
Educators for preschool-aged children are invited to the virtual “Birds and Books” educator workshop Jan. 19, which focuses on using literature books to teach science concepts.
This free, virtual workshop will be from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. Participants will receive bird-related and science-focused lesson ideas, bird-related literature books, “Birds of Nebraska Field Guide” and two hours of approved in-service.
Registration is required. See the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.org for the registration link.
Nebraska is home to more than 450 species of birds. From farm to ranch, small town to large city, birds can be found in nearly every habitat. Birds are easy to see and fun to watch, creating a fantastic opportunity to learn about science.
For more information, contact Jamie Bachmann at jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.