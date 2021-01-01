Geiser: Explore the outdoors on a First Day Hike

Fish may be taken only by hook-and-line or archery. Game fish may be taken by archery July 1-Sept. 30 while nongame fish, such as common carp, may be taken any time.

Due to concerns for the spread of aquatic invasive species, salvaged fish cannot be sold or used for stocking into other public or private bodies of water.

The Aquatic Habitat Project is a joint effort of Game and Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Online classes

Game and Parks is offering several online classes in January for those wishing to learn more about ice fishing, the science of animals, birds and nature.

Ice fishing

Anglers can learn the basics of ice-fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at virtual Discover Ice-Fishing clinics in January.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Fish and Game Association will host classroom clinics via Zoom on Jan. 16 and Jan. 19. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no on-ice clinics in January.

Join the panel of avid ice-fishers to learn about ice-fishing safety, clothing, equipment and gear, as well as suggestions on where to fish. Each clinic will end with a question-and-answer session.

