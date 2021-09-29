Geiser: Fall mushroom foraging can provide a feast

Giant puffballs are sought-after delicacies occurring in late summer and fall. Puffballs are large, round to oblong “balls” that grow alone or in groups on the ground in pastures, meadows, grasslands, along roads and other open places. Puffballs may be baseball size or as large as a beach ball.

Young puffballs have a white, spongy interior, which is when they are prime for eating. As they age, they become brown and discolored, at that time their skin will crack and trillions of powdery internal spores will be released.

Correctly identifying this mushroom is crucial but easy to do. Puffballs should have a thick, white flesh inside that resembles a marshmallow. Don’t eat anything with a brown, black, purple or yellow interior that looks like another mushroom outlined in it. Slicing the mushroom will help identify a puffball from a deadly amanita mushroom as the embryonic outline of a cap, gills and stem of the amanita will be revealed.

Puffballs should be used soon after harvesting and should be refrigerated. I think they have a rich, nutty flavor, but they do absorb flavors that they are cooked with. Puffballs are good fried in a batter, sautéed alone or with vegetables. There are many ways to prepare puffball and it can be preserved for future use.

It is very important to know what mushrooms you are collecting — some species of mushrooms in Nebraska are poisonous. It is the mushroom hunter’s responsibility to identify them accurately. The mushrooms described here are some of the most recognizable of the edibles. It is unwise to eat any mushroom when in doubt about genus and species. Two good books used for identifying mushrooms are “Mushrooms Demystified” by David Arora, and “Mushrooming with Confidence” by Alexander Schwab.