Geiser: Get outside, enjoy the great outdoors

To find cache locations log on to this free web site geocaching.com. When you enter your zip code, a list of caches hidden in your area will be revealed, along with their GPS coordinates. Decide on a cache, enter its coordinates on your GPS, and go out and try to find it. There are many hidden caches in our area or you may want to do a little traveling, pack some sodas and sandwiches and make a day of it. Many of our state recreation areas have caches for the public to search for so you can enjoy a day at a recreation area while you cache. All caches should contain a logbook or paper scroll to sign when you find it; some caches contain small treasures for you and you can leave a treasure for the next cacher. You can also hide your own caches and post them online for others to find.