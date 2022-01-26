Geiser: Get outside for great winter activities

There are many other county roads leading in all directions that have super wildlife viewing. Right now, swans, pronghorn antelope, deer, owls and more can be seen if you take the time to travel. Take some time and get outside, it’s fun, a great way to learn about wildlife and can be enjoyed by all ages.

Visit state parks

There is no better time to spend a weekend at a state park. Winter is slow at state parks, so you don’t have to worry about being able to get a reservation or finding a spot for your camper or tent. Even in winter there are plenty of fun things to do like fishing, hiking, bird watching, photography or maybe you just want a quiet weekend away. Just think you could sleep in, get up when you want and eat breakfast at noon. Several state parks have year-round cabins rentals that are perfect for a weekend getaway. Visit outdoornebraska.gov for information on cabins available during the winter and get a discount off your stay through April.