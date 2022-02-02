Geiser: Goose conservation order season begins

If the geese seem to prefer one landing area over others, move hunters into that spot. If geese are landing short of the spread or in an unanticipated area, try moving some of your decoys into that area and use them as “blockers” forcing the birds to land elsewhere.

If the geese aren’t coming all the way to a decoy spread, move hunters and blinds away from the decoys, placing them downwind where flocks will pass close by within shotgun range as they swing around the spread. Moving 30 or more yards downwind of the decoys when birds won’t commit is one of the best ways to shoot a few.

Many snow goose hunters wear white clothes and become decoys themselves, others wear camouflage gear — both will shoot from a lying position or will prop themselves up with a backrest. Other hunters like layout blinds while others sit upright in small portable blinds.

The use of electronic callers, which are legal only during the conservation season, will increase your success. On windy days leave the call on at top volume until the birds are close enough for shooting. On calm days, slowly turn the volume down as the geese approach for a more natural sound.