Geiser: Goose conservation order season begins

Efforts to control the light goose population continues with the light goose conservation order, which begins Feb. 10.
The dates for the conservation order are in the East Zone, Feb. 10 to April 15 and in the Rainwater Basin and West Zone, Feb. 10 to April 5.
White and blue-phase snow geese and Ross’s geese may be taken statewide during the conservation order, but different regulations apply in each zone. Read the “2021-22 Nebraska Waterfowl Guide,” which includes regulations for the 2022 conservation order. Guides are available at local vendors and the Game and Parks web site at outdoornebraska.gov/guides.
There is a considerable effort to reduce the mid-continent snow goose population because of the damage it has caused to sub-arctic and arctic habitats. The need for additional hunting for population control requires a special action, such as the conservation order.
There are no bag or possession limits during the conservation order and hunters may shoot 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Hunters may use unplugged shotguns and electronic calls during the conservation action season.
Snow geese are not only a challenge to hunt but are impressive to view as thousands of these white birds feed and roost together in massive swarms. Geese will be utilizing Nebraska’s reservoirs and surrounding corn fields before heading to their northern breeding grounds.
Snow goose hunting tips
Hunting snow geese requires some pre-hunt scouting. Start by driving back roads to locate fields where snow geese are feeding then contact the landowner for permission to hunt. Look for birds using reservoirs, smaller lakes and ponds, then quickly pattern where the birds go and the time of day they travel from feeding to resting and watering locations.
Snow geese usually return to a field until the food there is depleted. They won’t return to a place where they have been hunted frequently. They travel in large flocks and examine potential feeding and resting places for signs of danger before landing. The work of finding a good field and setting out decoys may result in two or three successful hunts in an evening, a morning and another evening. After that, the birds may be gone and its back to scouting.
Hunters may use upwards of 1,000 or more decoys to try and lure flocks of snow geese into a decoy spread.
Make several landing holes in a decoy spread. Snow geese literally pile on top of each other in a field. Leaving openings in a spread gives the birds places to set down. Some hunters have success by setting their decoys in a teardrop or horseshoe shape then positioning blinds near landing holes to provide in-range shots.
If the geese seem to prefer one landing area over others, move hunters into that spot. If geese are landing short of the spread or in an unanticipated area, try moving some of your decoys into that area and use them as “blockers” forcing the birds to land elsewhere.
If the geese aren’t coming all the way to a decoy spread, move hunters and blinds away from the decoys, placing them downwind where flocks will pass close by within shotgun range as they swing around the spread. Moving 30 or more yards downwind of the decoys when birds won’t commit is one of the best ways to shoot a few.
Many snow goose hunters wear white clothes and become decoys themselves, others wear camouflage gear — both will shoot from a lying position or will prop themselves up with a backrest. Other hunters like layout blinds while others sit upright in small portable blinds.
The use of electronic callers, which are legal only during the conservation season, will increase your success. On windy days leave the call on at top volume until the birds are close enough for shooting. On calm days, slowly turn the volume down as the geese approach for a more natural sound.
As the geese near the spread use traditional reed calls along with the electronic calls and allow some birds to touch ground before shooting, always keeping safe shooting zones in mind.
There are not many outdoor experiences that can compare with being in the middle of a swirling swarm of several thousand squawking snow geese coming into a decoy spread.
Nebraska fish art contest
The Fish Art Contest was inspired in 1997 by a fifth grader’s homework assignment and has grown into an international competition introducing young people to the wonders of fish, the joy of fishing and the importance of aquatic conservation.
The Fish Art Contest uses art, science and creative writing to foster connections to the outdoors and inspire the next generation of stewards.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can show off their art and writing skills by participating in the annual Nebraska Fish Art Contest.
To compete, participants will submit an entry consisting of a completed entry form, an original illustration of a fish of your choice, and a one-page creative writing submission, required for grades four to 12. The 2022 contest deadline is March 31.
To enter or find more information check out this website at wildlifeforever.org/home/state-fish-art.
Tout bird club meeting
The Tout bird club will be hosting a meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the North Platte Public Library. The bird club will have a short birding presentation and information for anyone interested in birding, where to find birds, and how to identify different species. All ages are welcome to attend this free event.