Geiser: Input sought on Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park master plan, and other outdoors news

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking public input on a draft master plan to improve Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park and State Recreation Area in North Platte.
The master plan covers potential new development, programming and recreational activities that will enhance the experience park guests have in the future. The plan incorporates new interpretation and programming goals centered around the life of William “Buffalo Bill” Cody and his home at Scout’s Rest Ranch.
The public is invited to attend a virtual public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 on Zoom. Participants will be required to register online at either outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch or outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillsra. Signing up is easy at these links and can be done before the Sept. 23 meeting.
The public meeting will consist of a presentation of the purpose, vision and goals of the plan and several potential development concept designs for the historical park and recreation area. Some ideas that will be presented by the planning committee are a children’s playscape area, improved trails, a potential visitor center replicating the historical T-barn that was once at the ranch, a shooting gallery and range, kayak launch sites and more.
This is the time when our community can express their thoughts to the planning committee and ask questions about the proposed improvements and make suggestions about improvements at the ranch. Game and Parks needs public input on the draft plan — this is the public’s park and your input will have a strong impact on the final plan.
These areas are important destinations and tourist attractions for the city of North Platte and surrounding areas. Game and Parks encourages our partners, park guests and anyone with an interest in the park areas to share their thoughts on the draft plans to improve the parks areas for future generations.
Scout’s Rest Ranch Landmark Celebration
Saturday is the Scout’s Rest Ranch Landmark Celebration at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park celebrating 100-years of Nebraska State Parks.
The free festivities start at 9 a.m. with a historical scavenger hunt. Tours of the Cody mansion begin at 10 a.m. followed by old fashioned games at 11:30. At noon enjoy hayrack rides and a buffalo chip throwing contest.
A plaque unveiling by the National Park Service and Nebraska State Parks will be at 2 p.m. honoring the designation of Scout’s Rest Ranch and Buffalo Bill State Historical Park as a National Historic Landmark in January 2021.
For more information visit yournebraskaparks100.org. A park entry permit is required for vehicles entering the park. Permits may be purchased at the ranch or at outdoornebraska.org.
Fall turkey season
The fall turkey season started Wednesday and runs through Jan. 31, 2022, for youth, archery and shotgun hunters. The long season gives turkey hunters ample time to fill their tags. Now is the time to get permission to hunt on private property, scout on public walk-in areas and get your hunting gear ready for the season.
During the fall season, hunters can have two permits per person; each permit allows for the taking of two turkeys of either sex per permit. A small game hunting license is not required to hunt turkeys, but a turkey permit and habitat stamp are. Permits are $30 for resident hunters 16 years and older and habitat stamps are $25.
Take a youth out in the field this fall — youth permits are $8 per permit. Youth may also have two permits that allow the harvesting of two birds of either sex per permit. No habitat stamp is required for resident youth 15 and under.
Mobile turkey permits
Turkey permits and habitat stamps can be purchased, accessed and displayed on a mobile device from the Game and Parks web site at outdoornebraska.org. Mobile permits fulfill the requirement of carrying a permit while eliminating a paper copy. Once filled, the permit holder can cancel the permit online. Save the image of the permit to your device in case internet service is not available in the field. To purchase a mobile permit, create a profile in the Game and Parks permitting system.
Be sure to pick up a copy of the “2021-22 Public Access Atlas” to find a public area to hunt turkeys. There are thousands of acres in the Canyon Access Initiative that hunters can access in the Loess Canyons to hunt turkeys. All public walk-in areas are listed in the “Public Access Atlas,” which is a great tool to find roadways to and from public walk-in hunting areas.
Shooting times are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. Shooting turkeys out of a tree before sunrise is unlawful. Bows are legal for the fall season as long as the arrow has a blade at least 7/16-inch radius or a blunt head with at least 9/16-inch diameter. Shotgun hunters must use shot sizes of two to seven and one-half only. See the “2021 Turkey Guide” for more information. The “Turkey Guide and Public Access Atlas” can be found at local vendors, Game and Parks permitting offices and on the commission’s web page.