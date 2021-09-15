Geiser: Input sought on Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park master plan, and other outdoors news

During the fall season, hunters can have two permits per person; each permit allows for the taking of two turkeys of either sex per permit. A small game hunting license is not required to hunt turkeys, but a turkey permit and habitat stamp are. Permits are $30 for resident hunters 16 years and older and habitat stamps are $25.

Take a youth out in the field this fall — youth permits are $8 per permit. Youth may also have two permits that allow the harvesting of two birds of either sex per permit. No habitat stamp is required for resident youth 15 and under.

Mobile turkey permits

Turkey permits and habitat stamps can be purchased, accessed and displayed on a mobile device from the Game and Parks web site at outdoornebraska.org. Mobile permits fulfill the requirement of carrying a permit while eliminating a paper copy. Once filled, the permit holder can cancel the permit online. Save the image of the permit to your device in case internet service is not available in the field. To purchase a mobile permit, create a profile in the Game and Parks permitting system.