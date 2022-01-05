Geiser: Keep safety at forefront of mind during ice fishing

Ice anglers need to keep safety in mind while fishing the hard water. Ice fishing can be exciting and can provide a good day of entertainment, it can also be very dangerous if people don’t take simple precautions and use common sense.

Wind can make ice form in the middle of a lake more slowly than at the edges and once the lake does freeze over, that center ice may still be relatively thin, so always be sure to drill several test holes or use a spud bar to test ice thickness every 10 yards as you cross a body of water.

Here are a few general guidelines to use to lessen any chances for an icy dip or worse. Keep in mind it’s impossible to judge the strength of ice by its appearance, thickness, daily temperature or snow cover alone. Ice strength is dependent on all four factors, plus water depth under the ice, the size of the water and water chemistry, currents and distribution of the load on the ice.

» Wait to walk out on the ice until there are at least four inches of clear, solid ice. Thinner ice will support one person, but since ice thickness can vary considerably, especially at the beginning and end of the season, four inches will provide a margin of safety.