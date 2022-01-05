Geiser: Keep safety at forefront of mind during ice fishing

Ice anglers need to keep safety in mind while fishing the hard water. Ice fishing can be exciting and can provide a good day of entertainment, it can also be very dangerous if people don’t take simple precautions and use common sense.
Wind can make ice form in the middle of a lake more slowly than at the edges and once the lake does freeze over, that center ice may still be relatively thin, so always be sure to drill several test holes or use a spud bar to test ice thickness every 10 yards as you cross a body of water.
Here are a few general guidelines to use to lessen any chances for an icy dip or worse. Keep in mind it’s impossible to judge the strength of ice by its appearance, thickness, daily temperature or snow cover alone. Ice strength is dependent on all four factors, plus water depth under the ice, the size of the water and water chemistry, currents and distribution of the load on the ice.
» Wait to walk out on the ice until there are at least four inches of clear, solid ice. Thinner ice will support one person, but since ice thickness can vary considerably, especially at the beginning and end of the season, four inches will provide a margin of safety.
» Always go with someone and keep a good distance apart as you walk out. If one of you goes in the other can call for help and attempt a rescue if one of you are carrying rope or other survival gear like a throw able floatation device.
» Wear ice cleats on your boots to avoid slipping and falling, they are several different styles to choose from.
» Avoid lakes or areas of lakes that are known to have underground springs (warm water spots) until ice is thicker.
» Stay well away from open-water areas or ice adjacent to running streams.
» Don’t run on thin ice and don’t stand in large, concentrated groups.
» Wear a personal flotation device.
» Take 50 feet of rope with you in case of emergencies.
Tie two large nails or spikes to a length of cord and carry it around your neck or buy ice spikes. In the unlikely event you break through the ice, use the spikes as hand holds to help you climb out.
A good rule of thumb on ice thickness is that it takes a minimum of three to four inches of blue lake ice to support a single angler and about six inches of ice will support a group of anglers. Slush ice is only about one-half as strong as clear lake ice, so anglers should double the minimum thickness requirements when encountering such conditions.
Ice weakens with age and “honeycombed” or “black” ice should be considered unsafe. Stay away from objects that stick up through the ice such as muskrat lodges, trees and logs, which store heat from the sun and weaken the surrounding ice.
Cold weather protection
Care should be taken to dress warm enough to allow you to withstand the extremely cold temperatures that may be encountered on the ice. Dress properly with layers of warm clothes. An extra pair of gloves is always a good idea as they will usually get wet from pulling fish through the ice. Take warm liquids, such as coffee or hot chocolate to help you keep warm, alcohol is not considered a warm liquid and thins your blood, making you more susceptible to hypothermia.
Some ice-anglers take a windbreak or ice hut with them to help them keep warm, others prefer to erect a shelter called an ice-shanty that roughly resembles a small shed and usually folds down for easy transport. Any type of shelter is welcome even when the slightest of winds decide to blow. Using a small propane heater ads extra warmth and enables ice-anglers to enjoy more time on the hard water when the fish are hitting hard and heavy.
Always keep in mind that ice thickness and quality can change quickly and that ice depth can vary widely in different areas of the lake. Some factors that can change ice thickness include flocks of waterfowl and schools of fish. By congregating in a small area, fish can cause warmer water from the bottom towards the surface, weakening or in some cases opening large holes in the ice. Fluctuating temps and wind should also keep anglers precautious while on the ice.
Hunting seasons
Be sure you know the season dates for whatever you are hunting this month as some seasons will be closing.
The antlerless only season choice, late firearm, youth and landowner seasons all close Jan. 16. The late river antlerless season along with the antelope late doe/fawn season the elk antlerless and elk late antlerless season will end Jan. 31 for those holding permits for these seasons.
Hunters must have their deer telechecked by 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season by calling the number on your deer permit at 844-279-4564 or by going online at outdoornebraska.org.
The duck and coot seasons are closed in all zones except in Zone 4, which closes Jan. 11, and the High Plains in Zone 2, and Zone 3, which both end Jan. 26.
The white-fronted and light goose regular seasons re-opens Jan. 25 and runs through Feb. 9. The light goose conservation order season starts on Feb. 10 and goes through April 5 in the Rainwater Basin and West Zones and runs through April 15 in the East Zone. The conservation order season is the only season where electronic calls can be used, hunters may use unplugged shotguns and there are no bag limits. Shooting hours for the conservation season is 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
The Canada and dark goose season end Jan. 23 for the North Central Unit; the Niobrara and Platte River Units both end Feb. 9. Daily bag limits are five geese with a possession limit of 15. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset.
Small game seasons that end Jan. 31 include squirrel, grouse, pheasant, quail, and partridge. The statewide crow season is open from Jan. 13 through March 14. This season has no bag or possession limits. The cottontail and jackrabbit season end Feb. 28.
Hunters wishing to bag two turkeys per permit will need to get into the field soon as the fall/winter season ends Jan. 31.
Big game meetings
Hunters and landowners are encouraged to give feedback on big game issues during Game and Parks public information meetings this winter.
Meetings are scheduled in each Game and Parks district and rotate yearly. Biologists will discuss big game harvest results and season structure, and will take questions on several topics, including big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases, among others.
All meetings begin at 7 p.m. local time. In our area, meetings will be held on Jan. 10 in Cambridge at the Cambridge Community Building, 722 Patterson St. Jan. 11 in Alma at the Johnson Center Building, 509 W. Main St. and Jan. 13 in Valentine at the Niobrara Lodge, 803 East Highway 20.
People who cannot attend a meeting can watch an online big game informational session via Zoom. The Zoom meeting will be at 7 p.m. CT Jan. 18. Those who wish to attend can find information and the registration link at outdoornebraska.gov/deer.