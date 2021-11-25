Geiser: Know the regulations for muzzleloaders

The statewide muzzleloader deer season starts Dec. 1 and runs the entire month. There are a few rules and regulations during this season that differ from the weeklong November firearm season that hunters need to be aware of.
Muzzleloader permits are valid statewide but hunters will still need permission when hunting private property. The permit allows for the taking of one deer of either sex. Unless the hunter has a permit allowing for the taking of mule deer in the Mule Deer Conservation Areas they will not be able to harvest mule deer in those areas with a muzzleloader. Hunters wanting a mule deer permit in the MDCA must enter a drawing for a permit during the June application period. Statewide buck permit holders are also restricted from hunting mule deer in the MDCA.
The MDCA restricted areas are the Platte, Buffalo, Frenchman and Republican units; a map of these units along with rules and restrictions is available in the “2021 Big Game Guide.”
River antlerless private land permits are valid from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 with a muzzleloader and from Jan. 1 through Jan. 31, 2022, with any legal weapon during the late river antlerless season. River antlerless private land only deer hunters are not allowed to hunt on any state, federal or refuge areas. They can hunt private land, with permission from landowners along a 3-mile boundary of river systems. A map and description of the river areas open for legal hunting in the “2021 Big Game Guide.”
Deer harvested during seasons other than the November firearm season must be checked in using Telecheck within 48 hours of harvesting a deer and before 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. To use telecheck, call the toll-free number at 844-279-4564 or go online and click the hunting tab at outdoornebraska.org.
Deer hunters must wear 400 square inches of hunter orange on their head, chest and back during the muzzleloader, river antlerless or any deer seasons using firearms.
Hunters needing more information about any hunting seasons are encouraged to visit the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission web site, read through the hunting guides or call your local Game and Parks office to get the answers you need.
Thanksgiving pheasant release
As we travel across the state for the holiday weekend, keep in mind there are places to hunt along the way, particularly at 16 wildlife management areas that will have pheasants released on them by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The 16 WMAs are: Powder Creek, (Dixon County), Oak Valley (Madison County), Wilkinson (Platte County), George Syas (Nance County), Sherman Reservoir (Sherman County), Pressey (Custer County), Cornhusker (Hall County), Kirkpatrick Basin North (York County), Peru Bottoms (Nemaha County), Randall W. Schilling (Cass), Branched Oak (Lancaster County), Yankee Hill (Lancaster County), Arrowhead (Gage County), Hickory Ridge (Johnson County), Twin Oaks (Johnson County), and Rakes Creek (Cass County).
To view a map of the pheasant release sites, visit outdoornebraska.org/upland and click on the “pheasant releases” tab.
The pheasants will be released to enhance hunting opportunities over the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend and encourage families to spend time together in the field. Non-toxic shot is required at Kirkpatrick Basin North, Peru Bottoms, Randall W. Schilling, and Wilkinson WMAs, but otherwise all usual regulations apply.
Nebraska’s pheasant, quail and prairie grouse seasons run through Jan. 31, 2022. Permits and stamps may be purchased at outdoornebraska.org. For more information on these and other publicly accessible lands throughout Nebraska, visit the Commission web page at outdoornebraska.org/publicaccessatlas.
Hunting challenges
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission challenges you to go hunting and share your passion with someone with the Take ‘Em Hunting Challenge. The challenge encourages hunters to take or introduce someone new hunting. Hunters must upload a photo of their hunting trip to the Commission’s website and will be registered to win great prizes including gift cards, a stay at a Nebraska state park, hunting gear and our grand prize, a UTV.
The popular Upland Slam challenge is back again this year. To complete the slam, hunters must harvest a sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken, pheasant and northern bobwhite quail in Nebraska.
There is also the Nebraska Duck Slam where hunters harvest four birds including a drake American wigeon, drake mallard, drake Northern pintail and a blue-winged or green-winged teal of either sex in Nebraska.
Hunters will need to upload their harvests to outdoornebraska.gov for several chances to win great prizes and grand prizes for these challenges.
Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2021 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Jan. 1, 2022.
With miles of winding rivers, wide-open vistas and wildlife from border to border, Nebraska is a photographer’s paradise. Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.
Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit photos in four categories:
» Wildlife — wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, arthropods.
» Scenic — in which landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent.
» Recreation — people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities.
» Flora — wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants.
All photos must be taken in Nebraska. Submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff, and winning photos will be published in the March 2022 issue of Nebraskaland Magazine. First-, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded in all categories, and a Best in Show prize also will be awarded.
Photos may be submitted only via Instagram. To submit, use the hashtag #Nebraskland2021. Make sure your account is public so judges may view your photo.
Complete contest rules may be found online at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/photocontest.
Have a blessed and memory-filled Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends.