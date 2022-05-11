Geiser: Leave wild animal babies alone

This time of year, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission receives several calls from people that find wild baby animals of all kinds including deer, opossums, ducks, rabbits and song birds.

It is natural for people who see a young wild animal that is all alone to feel that it is apparently abandoned by its mother and want to rescue it. The correct course of action, however, is to leave it alone. In most cases, a parent animal is nearby and is keeping its young safe through camouflage and so they do not give away the young animal’s whereabouts.

Deer, for example, will leave their fawns for hours at a time, returning only to nurse them. The doe can be seen by predators as it feeds, so she leaves the fawn hidden and leaves the area where her fawn is to draw attention away from its location.

People often discover fawns lying quietly hidden in tall grass, brush or by large rocks or trees. During their first weeks of life, fawns do not try to flee from predators. Instead, they rely on remaining undetected through camouflage and stillness and are learning critical survival skills from their mothers during this time.

Well-meaning folks sometimes pick up these fawns, thinking that they have been abandoned by their mothers and need help, which is typically not the case. The longer the fawn is separated from its mother, the slimmer the chance that it will be reunited with her and the fawn’s chance of survival decreases. If a fawn is orphaned, in some cases the fawn may be adopted by other deer.

Baby birds are another animal that are often thought to be abandoned. There are different situations for birds. If a storm has come through an area and knocked a nest out of a tree, people can help by putting the nest along with eggs or baby birds back up in the tree. Just be sure the spot you put the nest back is safe for you to reach. If young, non-feathered birds are knocked out of a nest, simply put them back in the nest — again if you can safely reach the nest. If you find baby birds on the ground that have very few feathers on them but you cannot reach the nest, you can make a nest from a small butter or sour cream tub or a similar bowl-like structure.

Punch holes in the tub to put a thin rope through it and tie it as high as you can to a tree. Put some soft tissue and the baby birds in the tub, and the parent birds will most likely come back to take care of their young. If baby birds that have a lot of feathers on them are found on the ground, the young birds will be tended to and protected by their parents.

Baby birds with all their feathers will fly out of the nest, trying their flight skills whether they are good at it or not. At this stage in their life, the fledged or feathered young birds are taught vital life skills like finding food, identifying predators and flying. Birds do not abandon their young if people touch them – that is an old wives’ tale.

A mother cottontail rabbit will only tend to her nest a couple of times a day for a few minutes, typically at night, and spends the rest of the day away from it. She does this in order to prevent drawing predators to the nest and to hide and forage for herself. If you find a nest that looks undisturbed and the mother is nowhere in sight, that is her plan. She will be back to check on and feed her babies. Once the young rabbits are old enough to leave the nest they will scatter about the area and find places to feed and hide from danger.

Do not try to raise wildlife babies as pets. As animals mature, they become more independent and follow natural instincts to leave and establish their own territories. Rescued animals are poorly prepared for life in the wild. Many baby animals can survive on their own at a surprisingly young age and are adapted to do so, even if the mother is found deceased.

Before you think it’s appropriate to help a young wild animal or bird, be aware that you cause more harm than good when you stop and try to lend assistance. Keep in mind: Most wildlife babies are protected by state or federal law, and it is illegal to possess them.

Nature Nerd Night trivia at Pals

Nebraska Nature Nerd Night trivia will be happening at five different breweries across the state from 7-9 p.m. next Wednesday.

This is a free event, but we ask that you purchase something at our gracious host locations. In North Platte, we’ll be at Pals Brewing Company, 4520 S. Buffalo Bill Ave.

The rules are simple: Gather your fellow nature nerds, making teams of five or less, pick your team’s name, head to Pals Brewing Company and participate in a fun and educational event. No registration is required.

Almost everyone loves trivia, and we all know obscure facts about animals and nature like grasshopper mice howl at the moon, opossums can eat around 5,000 ticks per season or turkey vultures will defecate on their legs to cool themselves down in the summer.

OK, so you might not know all of these interesting facts. But if you would like to test what nature trivia you do know, then join Nebraska Game and Parks for our statewide trivia night.

Online Nerd

Night series

If you like our trivia night, join in for the Nebraska Nature Nerd Nights, a free virtual series for curious adults exploring the secrets and science of nature in Nebraska through storytelling and conversation.

Join hosts and science educators from Nebraska Game and Parks at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month as we interview experts in the field about a variety of fascinating topics from fungi, fish, turtles and even wildlife diseases.

We’ll dive deeper into the remarkable world of nature found in Nebraska by having lively conversations with real scientists and by sharing and asking your questions with the experts.