Geiser: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to host virtual education events

Starting at 3 p.m. Central time, Game and Parks educators will discuss the science behind common findings in nature or animals. The schedule for the series is: Feb. 3 – Geology and Fossils; Feb. 10 – Mussels; Feb. 17 – Rodents; Feb. 24 – Earthworms.

The webinar will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel.

Enjoy virtual winter wildlife tracking

Learn some tricks and tips on identifying common Nebraska wildlife tracks by participating Feb. 5 in the virtual Snowy Saturday Series: Winter Wildlife Tracking.

This free Facebook live workshop will begin at 9 a.m. as outdoor educators also will teach the signal that these animals are leaving behind in the snow. At the end of this interactive experience, participants should be able to confidently head out and look for tracks, signs and identify animals in their area.

Insect Investigations educator workshop

Come and see what kids really want to know about insects in the Insect Investigations educator workshop. This free virtual event will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 9.