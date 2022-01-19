Geiser: Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to host virtual education events

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission educators have scheduled interesting and engaging events in February. There are several virtual events that teachers and families can take part in to increase their knowledge and tame wild curiosities.
Nature Tales story time for pre-K
Game and Parks Commission educators will host this free, virtual pre-K program, called Nature Tales, at 10 a.m. CT Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.
Outdoor educators from across the state will read, via Zoom, a nature-themed children’s book, then lead an activity for children, their families and caregivers. The themes will be clouds on Feb. 1 and slugs and snails on Feb. 8.
The webinars will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel.
All About Amphibians
The virtual All About Amphibians educator workshop at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 will use Nebraska amphibians to explore science and ecology concepts for participants to take back to their students. Participants will receive a curriculum guide, free amphibian-related educational swag, and two hours of approved in-service.
The Science of … series
The Science of … series will be held virtually each Thursday in February.
Starting at 3 p.m. Central time, Game and Parks educators will discuss the science behind common findings in nature or animals. The schedule for the series is: Feb. 3 – Geology and Fossils; Feb. 10 – Mussels; Feb. 17 – Rodents; Feb. 24 – Earthworms.
The webinar will be recorded and posted to the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel.
Enjoy virtual winter wildlife tracking
Learn some tricks and tips on identifying common Nebraska wildlife tracks by participating Feb. 5 in the virtual Snowy Saturday Series: Winter Wildlife Tracking.
This free Facebook live workshop will begin at 9 a.m. as outdoor educators also will teach the signal that these animals are leaving behind in the snow. At the end of this interactive experience, participants should be able to confidently head out and look for tracks, signs and identify animals in their area.
Insect Investigations educator workshop
Come and see what kids really want to know about insects in the Insect Investigations educator workshop. This free virtual event will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 9.
This workshop, for formal and informal educators of grades kindergarten through fourth, will explore how they can incorporate insects into classrooms or afterschool programs.
Participants will receive information on basic insect anatomy and lifecycles, hands-on supplemental activities, door prizes and two hours of approved in-service.
Nature Nerd Night
In the natural world, finding the right mate is an important part of a species’ survival. In the Nebraska Nature Nerd Night virtual webinar Animal Love, outdoor educators will discuss the surprisingly scientific and creative world of animal pair bonding and reproduction. The free event starts at 7 p.m. Central time Feb. 15.
Participants also may submit questions to be answered during the webinar while registering.
Those unable to attend can view the recorded webinar on the Nebraska Game and Parks YouTube Education Channel.
The Nebraska Nature Nerd Night series, for curious adults, take place on the third Tuesday of every month.
Follow the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission or Nebraska Wildlife Education on Facebook for more information.
Nature Math educator workshop
Discover how nature can be used as a tool to teach math concepts such as symmetry, patterns, counting, observations and the Fibonacci sequence. The Nature Math educator workshop Feb. 16 is for formal and informal educators of grades kindergarten through fourth.
Participants of this free virtual event, which begins at 6 p.m., will receive math and nature literature books, age-appropriate lessons and two hours of approved in-service.
Animal Tracks and ID
The Nature Experience Learning Center educator trainings are a series of short virtual educator workshops, each focusing on a different nature topic. The topic at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 will be animal tracks and identification.
This workshop is for in-home and center childcare providers of children ages birth through 5. Learn the similarities and differences between different wildlife tracks as well as everything students can acquire from looking at animal tracks. Fun activities will be included.
Explore plants
The Plantology educator workshop explores plants using hands-on activities aimed at strengthening observations skills. This free virtual workshop will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 23.
Participants will receive plant-related literature books, the Plantology activity and exploration guide and two hours of approved in-service.
Visit event listings for each of these at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for more information or to access the link to register. For questions, email monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov or jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.
Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund
As tax season approaches Nebraskans have a chance to give back to wildlife species. Over 2,000 species of birds, mammals, fish, reptiles, amphibians, and plants are considered non-game species in Nebraska. In addition, tens of thousands of invertebrates, like beetles and butterflies, also fall under the non-game category.
When filling out your state income tax consider donating all or a part of your tax refund to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund. Donations can also be made anytime by check, when purchasing permits or online at the Game and Parks web page.
New specialty license plates are now available online at outdoornebraska.gov/licenseplates. These plates support the wildlife fund when purchased. The plates have pictures of a sandhill crane, bighorn sheep or ornate box turtle on them and will look great on your vehicle.
Consider donating any time of year and help the plants and animals that we all enjoy.
Go online to see how you can support and learn about current projects made possible by the Wildlife Conservation Fund at outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifeconservationfund.