Geiser Participate in Nebraska’s Trout Slam

Nebraska anglers have many opportunities to fish for a variety of warm-water, cool-water and cold-water fish including several species of trout.

Trout can be found in stocked waters across the state during the fall, winter and spring. Nebraska contains cold-water habitats mostly in northern and western regions of the state that will support trout year-round and are often located in scenic areas that are well worth visiting, exploring and fishing.

Trout anglers can participate in the Nebraska Game and Parks Trout Slam. The contest is for anglers that want to get out and catch all four species of trout in Nebraska and have bragging rights about their catches. Anglers who catch the four trout species; brook, brown, rainbow and cutthroat are eligible to receive a special Trout Slam award and be included in the online record of Nebraska Trout Slam winners.

There is no time limit on completing a slam, but all trout submitted must be caught in Nebraska waters. An angler can complete the trout slam more than once. Residents and non-residents can complete a slam. Catch and release of trout is encouraged. Tiger trout, which are a hybrid trout, are not eligible for the Trout Slam. Anglers must have a valid, current Nebraska fishing permit at the time each trout is caught and must follow all length and bag limits; these limits can be found in the “2022 Fishing Guide.” The guides are available at Game and Parks offices, local vendors or on the Commission’s web page.

Each time an angler catches a different trout species they must visit outdoornebraska.gov/troutslam and complete a submission form for the catch. To qualify for the award, anglers must catch, photograph, release if wished, and include the date of catch, angler contact information and angler fishing license number, along with a photo of the trout. Anglers without online access can pick up paper submission forms at the North Platte Game and Parks office. Those who complete the slam will receive a certificate and pin.

Detailed maps of waters containing trout in Nebraska, downloadable guides and other information can be found at the trout slam web page listed above.

Rainbow trout stockings

Rainbow trout are being stocked in city ponds and lakes across the state by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this spring, especially in urban areas. Trout fishing is a great way to introduce children or beginners to fishing because simple and inexpensive equipment may be used.

The stocked trout are approximately 10 inches in length. The following is a tentative stocking schedule, including quantities for lakes close to our area. The week of March 29, Lake Helen in Gothenburg will receive 2,000 trout and Plum Creek Park Lake in Lexington will get 750 trout.

In April, Lake Ogallala will receive 12,000 trout and Birdwood Wildlife Management Area west of North Platte, will get 1,000 trout.

For information on fish stocking online, including upcoming trout stocking dates at other locations across the state, visit outdoornebraska.gov/fishstockingreports.

For those that are new to fishing or any angler that would like informational resources including videos, guides, fishing destinations and more, visit outdoornebraska.gov/howtofish.

Bass n’ Basics event

Join the Lincoln County Bassmasters as they host their annual Bass n’ Basics event. This free event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday from at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. This event is open for all kids ages 5 to 13. During the event, kids will learn fishing basics that will give them the skills to get outside fishing for a lifetime of great adventures.

There will be booths where everyone can learn knot tying, how to bait hooks, fishing rules, different tackle and tackle techniques along with a casting contest, and more including prizes. No pre-registration is required; registration will be at the event. For more information, contact Kent Priel at 308-539-1419.

Fisheries meetings

Nebraska Game and Parks will be holding virtual fisheries meetings March 14 to 16.

In these informal, interactive meetings, fisheries biologists will provide local fishing outlooks and updates on regional projects. Questions, feedback and dialogue are encouraged.

The four sessions will each cover a different Game and Parks district, which is in the Public Access Altas guide, available on the Game and Parks web page or at the North Platte office.

Meetings will be held via Zoom, a free app that can be downloaded to a web browser or mobile device.

The schedule will be:

» Monday — 7 p.m. Southeast District.

» Tuesday — 7 p.m. Southwest District, North Platte’s district.

» Wednesday — 6 p.m. Northeast District.

» Wednesday — 8 p.m. Northwest District.

Registration is required. Sign up online and make plans to join us. If you can’t make it, subscribe to Game and Parks’ YouTube page to watch the videos later.

Hunter education class

With the spring turkey season quickly approaching, some hunters will need to go online and take the hunter education course.

Successful completion of a firearm hunter education course is required for all Nebraska hunters age 12 through 29 who hunt any species with a firearm or air gun. Bowhunter education is required for all Nebraska hunters age 12 through 29 who hunt deer, elk, antelope or mountain sheep with bow and arrow or crossbow.

Hunters must carry proof of successful completion of a hunter education course while hunting.

Students 11 to 15 years old may obtain their Hunter Education certificates through a full classroom course or an online course followed by a two-hour hunt safe session with a hunter education instructor. The student must be 11 years old to take the Hunter Education test.

Students 16 to 29 years old may obtain their hunter education certificates through a minimum 10-hour classroom course or the online course. Attending a Hunt Safe Session after completing an online course is optional for this age group.

To find a class or to take the online class, visit outdoornebraska.gov and click the education tab at the top of the page, then click Hunter Education and scroll down to find class options.